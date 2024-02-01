President Donald J. Trump Endorses Virginia Foxx in 2024 Primary Election

Donald J. Trump on Wednesday endorsed Congresswoman Virginia Foxx for re-election.

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, on Wednesday endorsed Congresswoman Virginia Foxx for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. President Trump released the following endorsement statement:

“Congresswoman Virginia Foxx is doing a terrific job fighting for the people of North Carolina in Congress.

“As Chairwoman of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, Virginia is working hard to Champion Conservative Values, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Support our Military and Veterans, and Protect and Defend the Second Amendment, which is under siege by the Radical Left.

“Congresswoman Virginia Foxx is an America First Leader, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election!”

Foxx made the following statement, accepting President Trump’s endorsement:

“Under President Trump our economy was booming, inflation was virtually non-existent, our borders were secure, and our enemies feared us. I’m pleased to receive his endorsement in recognition of my strong track record of securing legislation with his signature and defending the policies that ushered in an American revival under his leadership. Together, as a united Republican party under President Trump, we will crush Joe Biden and the liberals at the ballot box this November and Make America Great Again!”

