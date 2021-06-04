President Donald J. Trump Endorses Virginia Foxx for Re-Election in 2022

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, endorsed Congresswoman Virginia Foxx for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

In his endorsement of Foxx, President Trump said: Congresswoman Virginia Foxx is an America First conservative who helped us win the Great State of North Carolina in 2016 and 2020. She opposed the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Impeachment Hoax, and we can always count on her vote to Make America Great Again. Congresswoman Foxx is Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment, supports finishing our almost completed Border Wall, and is a fierce advocate for American workers. I am a big fan of Virginia Foxx, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election!

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx worked closely with President Trump during his administration to pass multiple pieces legislation as part of his America First agenda. Foxx made the following statement upon receiving President Trump’s Endorsement: I am extremely grateful to have earned President Trump’s endorsement for my 2022 re-election campaign, and I thank him for his support. His support and acknowledgement of my conservative track-record is not just a boon for my campaign, it illustrates that Western North Carolina values are still worth fighting for and the conservative solutions I have advocated for in Congress are the answer to our nation’s toughest problems. During his presidency I supported President Trump wholeheartedly and worked tirelessly to help enact key parts of his America First agenda. In fact, during the Trump administration, I led the North Carolina delegation in legislation authored and signed into law by President Trump. These conservative solutions that President Trump signed into law resulted in important policy wins that unleashed the American energy sector, repealed harmful Obama-era regulations, and fostered more accountability in $700 billion of annual spending.



Thanks to President Trump’s strong endorsement, I am even more energized for this campaign and will do everything I can to apply that same track-record of effectiveness to halting the Biden administration’s leftist schemes by electing a conservative majority in Congress in 2022.

