Prepping for the Big GameSherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Prepping for the Big Game

By Sherrie Norris

I’m so happy to be back at this computer and tossing out a few ideas for your Super Bowl gathering. I’ve heard that some of you have been missing Lovin’ Spoonful in its absence and I appreciate that more than you know. This ol’ gal has been recovering from a traumatic injury — and yes, it was food related in a sense, so we can still talk about it here. I just had to make a trip across town for some of that delicious Boar’s Head cheese while it was on sale, and of course, there were a few other items I had to pick up along the way.

While transferring groceries into my vehicle, my cart took a turn and started rolling downward toward other cars in the parking lot. I sure didn’t want the cars to be hit, so I tried, in vain, to stop my cart. Instead, I fell face-first, and hard, onto the pavement. Within a few minutes of being taken to the local ER, we learned that I had a small brain bleed. Thankfully, the bleed itself resolved without too many complications, but the bruising, large knot on my head and fluctuating blood pressure is still, five weeks later, requiring a little extra attention. But, thankfully, I can sit at my desk and make an attempt to do what I love to do. A few minutes at a time.

I want to thank all of you who have reached out and offered prayers, encouragement, visits, food, flowers, cards and calls. It has been a bit unsettling, but at the same time, it has helped me to see life through a different lens. I really don’t think I’ll be taking much for granted again anytime soon. That might mean that I actually stay in the living room on Sunday night and watch the Super Bowl with my hubby, who has been the greatest caregiver ever. Don’t think for one minute that a good man can’t cook, wash dishes, do laundry and keep the house clean!

In the meantime, having set this goal for my return, I’ve been digging into the archives for some of my most requested party foods suitable for a big football event. Hope it helps and that you and your guests enjoy every morsel!

Quick White Bean Chicken Chili

4 cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained

2 cans (10 oz.) chunk white chicken, drained

1¼ cups whole milk

1 cup sour cream

1 can small can chopped green chiles

1 tsp. salt-free seasoning blend

1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro

In a large saucepan, combine the first 6 ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; remove from the heat. Add cheese and cilantro; stir until cheese is melted.

If desired, serve with additional sour cream and cilantro.

Fried Pickles

1 jar (32. oz.) whole, spears, or pickle chips

1 cup buttermilk

2 Tbsp. Louisiana-style hot sauce

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 Tbsp. garlic salt

2 Tbsp.

2 Tbsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. pepper

Oil for deep-fat frying

Ranch salad dressing, optional

Drain pickles, discarding liquid. If whole, cut pickles into ½ -inch-thick slices. Drain on paper towels until dry.

In one shallow bowl, mix buttermilk and hot sauce. In another bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, garlic salt, paprika, cayenne pepper and pepper. Dip pickles into buttermilk mixture, then in flour mixture. In a large skillet, or deep fryer, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. Fry pickles in small batches, 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately. Ranch, or your choice of dressing/dip works great,

*May also be prepared in air-fryer without all the oil.

Baked Potato Skins

Baking Potatoes

Cheddar cheese, shredded

Bacon Bits

Sour Cream

Oil for frying

Bake several potatoes in oven or microwave. Let cool about 30 minutes. Slice in half lengthwise. Hull out potatoes with a spoon or a scraper, leaving about ½-inch or less of potato skin. Drop skin in hot oi/deep fryer and fry just until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Place on broiler rack in oven, topped with shredded cheese and bacon bits. Broil until cheese melts. Remove and top with more bacon bits and sour cream, or other toppings of choice.

Note: For a healthier alternative, skip the deep fryer and go directly to broiler, but skill will not be as crisp.

Hot Pineapple Cheese Dip

6 Tbsp. flour

1 ½ cup sugar

2 (15. oz.) cans pineapple tidbits, drained (save juice)

6 Tbsp. pineapple juice

2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1 stick margarine, melted

3 cups Ritz crackers, crushed, plus a little extra for topping.

Combine flour and sugar. Add pineapple, juice and cheese. Mix melted margarine and crackers together. Combine with pineapple mixture and pour into lightly greased pan. Sprinkle with additional cracker crumbs. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Creamy Ham Roll-Ups

Pack of sandwich ham

Pkg. of cream cheese

Pickles (long spears)

Spread each piece of ham with cream cheese; place one pickle spear on top and roll up. Cover and refrigerate until time to serve. Cut each ham roll into four pieces. Secure with toothpicks

Layered Pizza Dip

1 (8-oz.) container soft cream cheese with garlic

½ cup pizza sauce

1 chopped green pepper

1/3 cup chopped pepperoni

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup Colby cheese, shredded

Ripe or green olives

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Layer ingredients in order given in an ovenproof pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes until dip is hot and bubbling and cheese is melted.

Dessert Bars for the Win

2 ¼ cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

2 sticks butter, softened

¾ cups white sugar

¾ cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

12 oz. pkg. chocolate or butterscotch chips

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup coconut

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine flour, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl beat butter with sugars. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in dry ingredients. Fold in chips. Pour batter into a greased 9×13-inch baking pan. In a small bowl mix condensed milk with coconut. Pour coconut topping over batter and smooth evenly. Bake for 25 minutes. Cool and cut into bars.

Southwestern Party Dip

2/3 c. half-and-half

8 oz. white cheese of choice, cubed

8 oz. pepper jack, shredded

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles

¼ cup cooked corn

¼ cup black beans

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced or chopped

In a large skillet over medium heat, add half-and-half, then the cheese and green chiles. Cook until cheese is melted, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish when ready to serve.

Note: Can be made in a crockpot: Add half-and-half, cheese and green chiles to crockpot. Cover and cook on high for 50 minutes, stirring after about 25 minutes. Reduce to warm and keep covered until ready to serve, up to 2 hours. Top with the corn, black beans, and jalapeño. Great served with tortilla chips, crackers, etc.

