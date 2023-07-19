Prepare for Takeoff: Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Back Famous Frisbee Dog Performers – K-9s In Flight

Photo by Tweetsie.

The K-9s In Flight® Frisbee dogs are returning to Tweetsie Railroad this season to amaze and entertain guests with their flips and tricks. The highflying pups will be at Tweetsie Railroad July 22 – 24 and 27 – 30.

“This talented team of trainers and dogs is a fan-favorite, and for good reason,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “They perform around the country at events and on television, and we’re honored to partner with them for another season of frisbee flying fun.”

Along with jaw-dropping performances, K-9s In Flight embodies an important mission. Each of the dog entertainers has been rescued or adopted off the streets or from various shelters across the country. K-9s In Flight strives to emphasize the importance of animal adoption.

“There is a special connection between us and our four-legged friends,” said John Misita, K-9s In Flight dog trainer. “Our goal is to share the joy that comes from adopting an animal with audiences around the country and these shows are a treat for us and our dogs because they impact each person in our audience, always causing them to leave with a smile.”

As the country’s top K-9 sports entertainers, the K-9s In Flight team has spread its mission around the country with special appearances on The Disney Channel, ESPN, Animal Planet Expo and the NFL Experience.

Daily performances will begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Additional 5 p.m. shows are scheduled for Saturdays. Shows are included in daily admission. Seating for the shows is first come, first served and no reservations are required.

For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices and more visit Tweetsie.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina’s first theme park, has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Visitors to Tweetsie Railroad enjoy a variety of interactive experiences including an unforgettable and exciting three-mile trip into the Old West on a train pulled by historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives. Other attractions include live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more.

Tweetsie Railroad is open Thursday through Monday and July 4th (closed Tuesday and Wednesday), through August 13th. Beginning August 14th, the park will return to its weekend schedule, open Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday through October 29th. The park’s regular hours are 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and nightly during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $60 for adults and $40 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are always admitted free.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2023 Tweetsie Railroad season visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874)

About K-9s In Flight

K-9s In Flight “homeless to highflying” Frisbee Dog Entertainment breaks the mold from the average dog act with one-of-a-kind K9 sports shows. K-9s In Flight have performed halftime shows at NBA and NFL games with additional performances on ESPN, Disney Channel, The Animal Planet Expo and The NFL Experience. All of the K-9s In Flight stars have been rescued or adopted from streets and shelters around the country. More information can be found at https://k9sinflight.com/.

