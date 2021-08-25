Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Surpasses Record-Breaking Total Sales Volume, Achieving $7.1 Billion Year-to-Date So Far

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has already surpassed its 2020 record-breaking total sales volume, achieving in excess of $7.1 billion year-to-date. The brokerage’s closed sales volume has increased 130% year over year.

With more than 40 offices from Southwest Florida to the High Country of North Carolina, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 2 brokerage in the Sotheby’s International Realty® global network, which encompasses 1,000 affiliated offices in 75 countries.

Ranked No. 21 in the annual REAL Trends 500 survey of the top U.S. residential sellers by volume, it is also No. 19 in RISMedia’s Top 500 Power Broker Annual Report.

“We have seen an extraordinary boost in demand throughout our markets this year. During this transformative time, our valued customers allowed us to shatter previous sales records to an unprecedented level. It is an honor to be part of the communities we serve, and a privilege to provide the global expertise unique to our time-honored brand,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 professionals in over 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is a division of The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

