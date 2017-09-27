Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Completes Spruce Model Home in Linville Ridge

Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 1:59 pm

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announces the completion of the Spruce model home, the latest offering in the Cottages at Cranberry Cove within Linville Ridge.

At 2,462 square feet, the Spruce features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The gourmet open kitchen boasts a large island and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Additional luxurious accents include built-in cabinets in the living room, a 17-foot, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout main living areas and solid core eight-foot wood doors.

With interior design by Clive Daniel Home, the residence is crafted with whitewashed cladding on the walls and rustic planking in the ceiling to generate a very cozy, rustic feel. The bathrooms feature natural tiles that are reminiscent of pebbles from one of the many mountains streams.

The outdoor living area offers a grill and refrigerator, dining area, living area, fireplace and covered and uncovered decks. Prewired for audio/video, the residence also has a two-car garage.

The Cranberry Cove neighborhood offers 20 single-family homes, consisting of three- and four-bedroom floor plans from 2,400 to 2,800 square feet. Each home is built at an average elevation of 4,000 feet and situated on a minimum of one acre.

Residents of this idyllic luxury community are eligible for a variety of memberships in Linville Ridge Country Club. The exclusive club offers Har-Tru tennis courts, a heated mountainside swimming pool, a youth center, day camp, playground, a full-service salon and spa, croquet courts, bocce ball and five exceptional dining venues with formal and casual settings.

For more information about the Spruce model, visit the website at LinvilleRidge.com.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,000 associates and employees in more than 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. In 2017, the annual REAL Trends 500 survey ranked the firm number 35 in its survey of the top U.S. residential sellers by volume, the highest ranking for a Florida-based brokerage. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

