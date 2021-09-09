‘Preacher Ed’ at Boone United Methodist Church Welcomes Everyone to Come and Be a Part of What the Church Community Has to Offer

On Sunday, August 22, members of Boone United Methodist Church were able to gather together again for in-person services, the first since new Senior Pastor Ed Glaize took over serving in that capacity in July. The church has held limited in-person services since October of 2020, but August 22 marked the first weekend where three in-person services were held.

Glaize, 57, was born in Sacramento, California but did not spend a lot of time there. He spent his childhood growing up around Eglin Air Force Base on the western Florida panhandle where his father was a United States Air Force chaplain. Glaize attended nearby Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama and then ended up following in his father’s footsteps and joined the Air Force.

“I had to go across town to Alabama State University where I did my ROTC, which is a historically black college. That was a great experience too. I was a minority student there for ROTC and met some wonderful people and interacted with the African-American students at that school. Then I went to the Air Force as a public affairs officer stationed in California,” Glaize said.

Glaize was deployed to South Korea where he was trained on what to do if war broke out between North Korea and South Korea. It was during that time when Pastor Glaize decided to answer God’s call to join the ministry.

“I had been working in the church. My wife is an ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church and she was a youth director in a church there in southern California and I was also enjoying working with the youth and going on mission trips. I know the good lord was working on my heart already,” he said. “I just felt an overwhelming sense of calling and so I answered the call and went to Emory University Candler School of Theology for my master’s degree.”

Glaize first served as a youth director at a large church in Atlanta before taking over as pastor at a small, country church outside of Opelika, Alabama. Overall, Glaize serve 32 years in the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church. Glaize most recently served as the District Superintendent of the Dothan District.

“I’ve been fortunate. I’ve been able to serve churches for a pretty long period of time,” he said.

Preacher Ed and his wife, Alecia, now call the High Country home. They have one daughter, Anna Grace, who recently graduated from Yale Divinity School. The couple also had a son named Curtis that passed away at the age of 24.

“For those unfamiliar with how United Methodist Churches do things, we are appointed. That means a bishop and his or her superintendents look at the needs of a church and the skills of a pastor, go through prayer and discernment, and that’s how they marry that up,” Glaize explained. He said the choices are typically made within a certain geographical area, however, Ed followed a call to move from his position in the Alabama region to serve in the High Country. It is uncommon for appointments to be made across regions.

Boone United Methodist Church now offers three worship services on Sunday as well as Sunday School and Fellowship in the Courtyard.

Updated Sunday Schedule

8:30 a.m. – Praise and Worship Service in the Sanctuary

9:45 a.m. – Sunday School for children and adults

10:30 a.m. – Fellowship in the Courtyard behind the church (will move to the Chapel during inclement weather

10:55 a.m. – Crossroads contemporary worship service in the Family Life Center

11 a.m. – Traditional Worship Service in the Sanctuary

Pastor Glaize wants to encourage people to come out and be a part of the church community.

“All of the services are unique and have a good feel about it. People do all they can to extend a warm welcome. From there, the services are supposed to propel us out to service in the world and finding other ways to grow in our faith,” he said. “We’re excited to be here and it’s great to be back in a local church, there’s nothing that is more meaningful and wonderful as helping people reach out in love in the name of Jesus Christ. This church is a very loving, faithful community.”

Boone United Methodist Church volunteers worked on getting firewood together two weekends ago as part of the many volunteer services they offer in the community.

Pastor Ed Glaize was one of several volunteers that showed up to cut firewood.

Boone United Methodist Volunteer Work

On Saturday, August. 28, as part of their Mission Celebration weekend, Boone United Methodist Church spent time volunteering and serving the High Country community. Service projects and engagements included writing letters of encouragement for frontline workers at the hospital and health care facilities, as well as people who are incarcerated; helping move an elderly person into a new home, helping at Hunger and Health Coalition, splitting firewood to keep people warm this winter, planting flowers and painting at Appalachian Wesley Foundation, and gardening with Todd’s Table and the BUMC Community Garden.

Since many of these projects are ongoing, Boone United Methodist Church is always looking for additional helping hands to volunteer their time in the community. For more information on volunteer opportunities or to volunteer for future dates, email [email protected].

Pastor Glaize in the Boone United Methodist Church santuary.

Church musicians playing as part of the service.

It takes a lot of technology to allow for these services to be broadcast live on Facebook and on YouTube.

Pastor Ed Glaize took part in the Crossroads Service last Sunday in place of the usual Crossroads minister Vern Collins.

How to Worship In-Person﻿

Praise & Worship Service

Service begins at 8:30 am ﻿

Boone UMC, Sanctuary

471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607

Parking in front and on right side of church building

Enter through double glass doors on left or right of Sanctuary (just follow the friendly faces)

Handicap accessible entrance on upper, right side of Sanctuary

Crossroads Contemporary Worship Service

Service begins at 10:55 am ﻿

Boone UMC, Family Life Center

471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607

Parking on lower left side and behind church building

Enter through double glass doors on left side of rear Courtyard (just follow the friendly faces)

Handicap parking in upper lot behind church building

Sanctuary Service

Service begins at 11 am ﻿

Boone UMC, Sanctuary

471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607

Parking in front and on right side of church building

Enter through double glass doors on left or right of Sanctuary (just follow the friendly faces)

Handicap accessible entrance on upper, right side of Sanctuary

Blackburn’s Chapel

Service begins at 11 am ﻿

Worship at Blackburn’s Chapel in Todd

3986 Railroad Grade Rd., Todd, NC 28684

How to Worship Online

Praise & Worship Service from Sanctuary

Service begins at 8:30 am

Online worship live or at your convenience via Facebook:

Boone United Methodist Church is located at 471 New Market Boulevard.

The choir performs during one of the services in the sanctuary.

https://www.facebook.com/BooneUnitedMethodistChurch

Online worship live or at your convenience via YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bP0TcOAuHHu7_piLVMB0A

Crossroads from Family Life Center

Service begins at 10:55 am

Online worship live or at your convenience via Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/crossroadsboone

Online worship live or at your convenience via YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWc3ni4_F5QpxUrovQyUTWQ

Traditional Service from Sanctuary

Service begins at 11 am

Online worship live or at your convenience via Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/BooneUnitedMethodistChurch

Online worship live or at your convenience via YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bP0TcOAuHHu7_piLVMB0A

