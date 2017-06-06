See photos of Watauga High School’s graduation at the Holmes Convocation Center this past Saturday. Photos below that are set in the WHS gymnasium were from an earlier capping ceremony.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott assists WHS graduate Julia Moretz with her medallion.
Student musicians Matt Nunes and Megan Page warm up before the ceremony. Nunes is playing a violin made by WHS Orchestra students.
Cadet Sergeant Kyle Yates (graduating & enlisted in the US Marine Corps), Cadet Sergeant Jonas Hawthorne, and Cadet Master Sergeant Will Soule.
r/ LtCol Harper
WHS Seniors, tassels to the right, moments before graduation.
The WHS Class of 2017 toss their caps to mark the culmination of their high school career.
The WHS Class of 2017 toss their caps to mark the culmination of their high school career.
Front row, left to right: Molly Hanna, Elaine Mansure, Olivia Michael, Hallmon Hughes, Antonia Scherlen, Maddie Dailey, Lucy Gray, Bianca Smart
Back row, left to right: Holly Greene, Kelsey Marlett, John Boitnotte, William Nelsen, Thomas Loflin, Erin McGrane
Comments
comments