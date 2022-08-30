Pegge Laine Exhibit at Jones House to Support Ukrainian Refugees

Pegge Laine

Well-known local artist Pegge Laine will display her art at the Jones House during the months of September and October. Her exhibit “In Support of Ukraine” will feature a number of her original works in clay, alcohol inks, cold wax, oil, and faux metal collage. 100% of the sales of her works will be donated to support Ukrainian refugees living in Poland and their relatives left behind in Ukraine.

“The brutal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army touched me deeply,” Laine explains. “I spent the day in my studio trying to make sense of the disruption and horror the war was inflicting on this peace-loving democratic nation, and I was moved by the resolve and determination of the citizens to protect their country and their democratic way of life.”

Growing up the oldest of six girls on a dairy farm in the rural town of Weddington, NC, Pegge learned compassion at an early age. Her career in education and school counseling provided many opportunities to develop her skills in caring for others.

Upon retirement she earned a certification in Expressive Arts from Appalachian State University. She then became internationally certified as a Registered Expressive Arts Consultant Educator. Fromm 2009 until the pandemic of 2020, she worked as the Outreach Coordinator for the Turchin Center of the Visual Arts.

In January of 2020, she was awarded a grant through the Appalachian Community Fund to work with the Junaluska Community to preserve the history of African Americans in this region. Together they have built a community garden, written a children’s book, and identified unmarked graves in the Clarissa Hill Cemetery.

Through her position at the Turchin Center, Laine worked to create an inviting space for people of all ages to play with the materials at hand.

“I want to dispel the thought, ‘but I’m not an artist,’ and I encourage my students to ask ‘what if’ and ‘why not’ as thy rediscover their creativity,” says Laine. “The creative spirit dwells within each of us if we give ourselves permission to play with color, line, texture, and design.”

Given the opportunity to share her art with the community in the Mazie Jones Gallery, Laine decided to use this exhibit as a means of supporting the people of Ukraine.

“The experience of creating often heals the broken places within us,” Laine asserts. “The invasion of Ukraine inspired me to create three series of works entitled ‘Conflict/Chaos’ in acrylic and mixed media, as well as several pieces of faux metal collage reflecting my support of Ukraine.”

“In Support of Ukraine” will be exhibiting at the Jones House throughout the months of September and October. Guests are invited to the Jones House on Friday, September 2 from 5-8 p.m. for a free gallery reception as a part of Downtown Boone’s First Friday Art Crawl. Visitors are invited to the Mazie Jones Gallery to meet the artist and enjoy refreshments.

This exhibit will expand in October to include works by family and friends to support the people of Ukraine uprooted by the invasion. If local artists wish to donate work, please contact Pegge Laine at (828)-773-3950 for details.

Art is also available to view or purchase during regular gallery hours, Monday-Friday from 10-5, and Saturday Sunday 11-4. More information about the Mazie Jones Gallery and upcoming exhibits can be found at www.joneshouse.org.

Courtesy of the Town of Boone Cultural Resources Department.

