PBS Set to Tape “A Taste of History” with  Chef Walter Staib In Boone Thursday,  Sept. 8

By Sherrie Norris

One of the most celebrated chefs of all times is coming to Boone on Thursday Sept. 8 for an event that is sure to capture the interest of seasoned cooks as well as beginners.

Southern Appalachian Historical Association is presenting “An Evening With Chef Staib,” a culinary expert who is known and recognized far and wide for many reasons, primarily for his role as host of the PBS series, “A Taste of History.” An episode of that series will be filmed during the event, taking place from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Coffey Cabin within the Hickory Ridge Museum.

A 15-time Emmy award winning chef and longtime TV host with over 40 years of culinary experience, Chef Staib has not only garnered his share of Emmys through the years, but also other awards, too many to mention.

His “Taste of History” show takes the chef to kitchens across the globe, and as evidenced by his upcoming local appearance, all with a special interest in historic locations.

The cooking series explores, educates and brings America’s culinary heritage to life through Staib’s ability to recreate elegant and sumptuous dishes inspired by the founding fathers.

“A Taste of History,” itself an Emmy-Award winning program seen nationwide on PBS and Amazon Prime, brings 18th century, colonial America to places like Jefferson’s Monticello, or to Washington’s Crossing on the Banks of the Delaware River. And that’s just for starters: Jamaica, the Malaysian Jungle, Guyana and the Great Wall of China are just a few more of the countless locations where his culinary expertise has been relished by those with a taste for incredible cuisine.

Joining Staib on Thursday is another award winning cook, Mary Bohlen, certainly no stranger to Hickory Ridge Museum; she has been a featured guest at Hickory Ridge on numerous occasions. A published author and expert on colonial cooking, Bohlen will also be demonstrating her open hearth cooking skills, similar to that of Rebecca Boone, wife of explorer Daniel Boone who was no stranger to these parts back in the day.

Bohlen will be cooking at the Tatum Cabin and will have copies of her cookbook “Heritage Cooking” available for sale.

Tickets to the event are $25 and will include the presentations, a meet and greet opportunity with the chef and Bohlen, as well as the chance to purchase their books and DVDs which they will sign on location, in addition to photos and refreshments.

Operating Horn in the West and the Hickory Ridge Museum, SAHA is a nonprofit organization that serves a mission “to explore, preserve and share the region’s rich cultural heritage.”

According to Operations Manager, Marrena Greer, this upcoming event will serve as a SAHA fundraiser with proceeds helping fund future historical and educational projects hosted by the organization.

The Hickory Ridge Museum is located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone.

For more information and/or to reserve your ticket, call (828)264-2120.

