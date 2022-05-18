Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center Earns American Diabetes Association Recognition

The Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center’s diabetes self-management education program in Boone, NC has been awarded continued Recognition from the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The program was originally recognized in August, 2018. This program offers high-quality education services to the patients it serves.

The ADA Education Recognition Program (ERP) effort, begun in the fall of 1986, is a voluntary process which assures that approved education programs have met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) Programs. Programs that achieve Recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes management for participants.

Self-management education is an essential component of diabetes treatment. One consequence of compliance with the National Standards is the greater consistency in the quality and quantity of education offered to people with diabetes. The participant in an ADA recognized program will be taught, as needed, self-care skills that will promote better management of his or her diabetes treatment regimen. All approved education programs cover the following topics as needed: diabetes disease process; nutritional management; physical activity; medications; monitoring; preventing, detecting, and treating acute complications; preventing, detecting, and treating chronic complications through risk reduction; goal setting and problem solving; psychological adjustment; and preconception care, management during pregnancy, and gestational management.

“Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes, helping to keep them healthy and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes,” said Linda Cann, MSEd, the ADA’s senior vice president of professional services. “We applaud the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center for its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the National Standards for DSME/S and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition.”

Assuring high-quality education for patient self-care is one of the primary goals of the Education Recognition program. Through the support of the health care team and increased knowledge and awareness of diabetes, the patient can assume a major part of the responsibility for his/her diabetes management. Unnecessary hospital admissions and some of the acute and chronic complications of diabetes may be prevented through self-management education.

“The process gives professionals a national standard by which to measure the quality of the services they provide”, commented Emily Roberts, Director of Rehab and Wellness. “And, of course, it helps consumers to identify these quality programs.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) 2017 National Diabetes Statistic Report there are 30.3 million people or 9.4% of the population in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 23.1 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.2 million people are not aware that they have this disease. Each day, more than 4,110 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, and amputation. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US—in 2015, it contributed to 252,806 deaths.

For more information about the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center’s diabetes self-management education program, contact Emily Roberts, PT, DPT 828-266-1060 or [email protected] or visit: https://apprhs.org/moving-forward-with-diabetes/The Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center is located at 232 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC.

Courtesy of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.

