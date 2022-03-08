Patrick Sukow Named Watauga County Schools 2022-23 Principal of the Year

Sukow was presented the award by school board members Gary Childers and Marshall Ashcraft with Superintendent Scott Elliott.

Blowing Rock School Principal Patrick Sukow has been named Watauga County Schools 2022-23 Principal of the Year. Sukow was presented the award by a group of family, peers and Watauga County Schools staff in a surprise visit to his school March 8.

Sukow said he was honored to have been recognized by his fellow principals across Watauga County Schools for the award.

“This award is not just about the principal — this award is about the whole school,” Sukow said. “A principal’s job is about the students and the teachers, without all of you, I can’t do what I do. I appreciate this group of teachers and staff so much, and I am so grateful for you. I am so proud of this school.”

Sukow is in his 18th year as Principal of Blowing Rock. He first came to the Watauga County Schools in December of 1999 to become an assistant principal at Watauga High School and later served as assistant principal at Parkway before becoming principal of Blowing Rock in July of 2004.

This marks Sukow’s third selection as Principal of the Year in Watauga County Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott, who presented the award along with Sukow’s family and members of the Watauga County Schools Central Services team, said Sukow’s able leadership was a great asset to the students and teachers of Blowing Rock School.

“It is a particular honor to be chosen by your peers for recognition, especially among the group of principals we have in our schools today,” Elliott said. “They are a remarkable group and they hold themselves and their colleagues to the highest standards. The same can be said for Mr. Sukow here at Blowing Rock School. He holds himself and his teachers and students to the highest standards and helps them achieve their best everyday. Mr. Sukow’s veteran leadership is an asset to our whole district and he’s well deserving of his third Principal of the Year recognition.”

With his award, Sukow will now be in the running to receive the regional Northwest North Carolina Principal of the Year Award.

Sukow was greeted at the school assembly by his family, wife Anne and sons Brody and Cullen.

Sukow is congratulated by his wife, Anne, at Blowing Rock School.

