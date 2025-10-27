Passing the Torch: A Dialogue on Leadership Transitions, November 3

Boone, NC – The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Watauga Leadership Institute present Passing the Torch: A Dialogue in Leadership Transitions, Monday, November 3 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.at the Appalachian Theatre.

The discussion will focus on sharing stories about individual leadership journeys, key elements of leadership style, and how each leader established their philosophies within existing organizations.

This event is open to the public and will be moderated by Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson, and Ridgeline Leadership Owner Dr. Jim Street.

“Businesses of all sizes in our area know transition,” Jackson said. “Keeping continuity in operations, preserving and improving culture, and communicating vision are all important when stepping through a change in leadership.”

The evening will feature a conversation with four business and community leaders who share the bond of guiding their respective organizations through change at the top.

“Not only have these folks done this recently, but they are willing to provide valuable insight to help others learn from their experience,” Jackson said. “We are excited to see this dialogue help others going through similar circumstances.”

The four featured speakers will be Watauga County Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander, UNC Health Appalachian President and CEO Nathan Nipper, Appalachian State University Chancellor Dr. Heather Norris and Blue Ridge Energy President and CEO Katie Woodle.