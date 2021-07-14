Part of King Street in Downtown Boone to be Closed from Midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday

Utility maintenance at 630 West King Street (in front of Mast General Store) will begin on Friday, July 16 at 12 am and end on Friday, July 16 at 6 am.

Both lanes of King Street in Downtown Boone from North Depot to Grand Blvd will be closed to traffic. Sidewalk traffic will not be affected.

Construction will last the better part of the evening thru Friday morning, weather permitting. Consider using River Street as an alternate route.

Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve the safety and quality of our streets.

The Town of Boone Utilities Division may be contacted at 828-268-6250.

