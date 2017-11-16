Parking Plan, Ticket Deals Announced for ASU Football, Basketball Games in December

Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:21 am

On December 2, Appalachian State will host a 2:30 p.m. football regular-season finale vs. Louisiana and a 7:00 p.m. basketball game against South Florida.

For the football game, normal operating hours will apply for designated parking and tailgate areas. Lots will be open four hours prior to kickoff time as regularly scheduled.

Vehicles can remain parked in their designated spaces at the conclusion of the football game belonging to those who also attend the basketball game at the Holmes Center. There will not be shuttles in between games, but the Hill Street Lot shuttle to the ADA lot will continue as scheduled before and after the football game.

Parking for the basketball game will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in all lots, including the Holmes Center lot. Holmes Center basketball parking passes will not be enforced on this date only.

A valid football ticket stub will allow for free admission to the men’s basketball game against South Florida.

On the preceding Friday, December 1, at 12:00 noon Appalachian State women’s basketball will host the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) for an elementary education game at the Holmes Center. Admission is free.

Several ticket deals are also being offered. On Cyber Monday, November 27, fans can purchase three tickets for the price of one. This includes one ticket to each of the three games of the December 1-2 weekend for a total of $30.

Additionally, Appalachian State will offer free admission to the December 2 football game for any school student (all grades) in the Ashe, Avery, Caldwell and Watauga school districts, as well as $10 tickets for accompanying guests. Faculty and staff from those districts are also eligible to receive $10 tickets for the football game.

To purchase basketball season tickets, as well as football and basketball single-game tickets, please visit appstatesports.com/tickets or call 828-262-2079. The Appalachian State athletics ticket office is located at the Holmes Center and open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.

