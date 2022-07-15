Parallel Brewing Company to Host Sippin’ Saturday on July 23 from 1-6 p.m.

Parallel Brewing Company is inviting everyone to its Sippin’ Saturday event on July 23 from 1-6 p.m.

Folks are welcome to come out and dig into local food trucks while enjoying Boone’s newest brews. Sip and shop at the Meehan Market booth for local, sustainable, and mindful goods, as well as house plants.

Parallel Brewing Company is located by the Beacon Butcher Bar at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone.

Follow @parallelbrewingco and @meehanmarket for more events.

For more information, visit parallelbeer.com or call 828-964-6675

Courtesy of Parallel Brewing Company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

