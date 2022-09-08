“Out of Their Seat and Into the Street” – Baptist Churches Impacting Watauga County During Saturday’s Mission Outreach 

By Sherrie Norris

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Three Forks Baptist Association in Boone is once again hosting a one-day mission outreach to show the love of Jesus in tangible ways throughout Watauga County and beyond.

What started as “Operation InAsMuch” several years ago, High Country Impact does just what its name implies.

Several of the churches within the TFBA will be participating, according to Director of Missions, Wesley Smith, describing some of the projects the churches are doing individually and collectively.

“One of our churches created a contest among Sunday School Classes and small groups to see who could have the largest involvement,” he said. “Another church is planning to feed three local volunteer fire departments. One church is doing outreach in a local park for four different Saturdays, handing out water and ministering to people in the park.” Another is doing repairs and ministering to the residents of a local mobile home park.

“It is really cool to see how churches respond to their local context and needs,” Smith added. “We want to encourage our churches to ‘get out of their seat, and into the street.’ It’s a great way to help churches meet the needs in their community and get outside the four walls of the church. That’s really who we are as an organization.”

The Three Forks Baptist Association (TFBA) is a regional network of Baptist churches across the High Country. TFBA exists to glorify God by serving local churches to fulfill the Great Commission and demonstrate the Great Commandment.

High Country Impact has expanded from an earlier associational outreach begun several years ago during which a number of teams went around Watauga County performing random acts of kindness. Many folks on the receiving end were surprised, and perhaps even skeptical, to have someone offering to take their groceries to the car, pump their gas or hand them a gift card all for “no reason.”

However, as community outreach opportunities and needs have increased and evolved in recent years, High Country Impact stepped it up from the random acts to larger planned activities and projects — while continuing to make a difference and touching lives.

And, it’s not just those on the receiving end who are impacted. Those who participate and give of themselves to helping others have shared in the past what a difference it has made in their lives, as well.

The association is comprised of over 30 churches and numerous individuals with a wide range of talents and skills who enjoy reaching out to minister to the people of in the area, many of whom are anticipating getting out there on Saturday to help.

So, if you see a group going the extra mile on Saturday, perhaps you will know what it’s all about.

Three Forks Baptist Association is located at 513 Jefferson Rd. in Boone.

For more information, call (828) 264-4482.

