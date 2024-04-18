Opinion: Step 1: Bye, Sheri. Step 2: Overcommunicate a Unified Resolve

Written by: Sam Garrett

Step 1: Bye, Sheri

April 15 is typically known as Tax Day. In 2024, April 15 will be remembered as a day the High Country received a gift and an opportunity.

At 11:05 a.m., Appalachian State University announced that Sheri Everts’ time as chancellor would conclude Friday, April 19. According to University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans, “The last decade has been a time of growth and momentum for Appalachian State.” He went on to say, “I’m very grateful for her devoted service.” Devoted service is what he demanded and devoted service is precisely what he got.

Mere hours after the announcement, the internet was filled with expressions of hate and vitriol toward the chancellor. My thought was, just stop. Let’s stop attacking the chancellor for three reasons:

1 – According to Frasier Crane (if that is a dated reference, children, look it up), “When we spew hate, we are giving energy to something negative and that hurts us more than them.”

2 – We have a more important task. We must influence (as much as possible) the next choice for chancellor and find creative approaches to mitigate the university’s negative effects on the High Country.

3 – Take a step back. If you are trying to hurt her feelings, you will fail. She has not cared about your opinions for a decade; why would she give a shit today?

The bottom line is, she was doing exactly what she was hired to do. She had resolve, resources and limited pushback in a High Country that was not unified.

April 19 will be here soon, so let’s move on.

Step 2: Overcommunicate a unified resolve.

It is undeniable that without the economic engine that is App State, Boone and much of the High Country would not be what it is today. The overwhelming positive impact should be celebrated. With that said, as is true in every part of our lives, all positive decisions and milestones come with consequences. A few current “costs” associated with App State’s impact in the High Country are Boone parking challenges and traffic congestion, unnatural demand for housing and diminished tax revenue from nonprofit ownership of land/property.

To communicate a unified resolve, we need to first become unified. Is it possible for Town Council, County Commissioners, School Board, Chamber of Commerce, TDA, Downtown Business Association, Law Enforcement and Residents to agree on a handful of solutions to some of the most glaring issues and communicate them in a unified way – a way that is not tossed to the side or ignored?

At the end of the day, the UNC system can do just about whatever it wants – that is how the state system is set up. As a unified community we have a much stronger position and a greater opportunity to be heard.

On April 15, Mark Ricks, the App State board chair said, “We are committed to working together with community and educational leaders in both Boone and Hickory for the collective good of our region and state.” Let’s hope this is a true statement, and by addressing the challenges caused by App State can be discussed and solutions will be considered.

App State announced that the interim chancellor will be named on April 19. I doubt the UNC system has enough control over a current App State faculty member or leader to appoint one of them. They will probably send some lackey from the UNC system staff who will do what they say when they say it. We should not be overly concerned with that interim role; we should focus on the next chancellor.

