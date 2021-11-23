Opening Day for Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market! December 4th, 2021

Now in its sixth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2021-2022 season to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long!
The farmers’ market will operate from 9:00AM-12:00PM Saturdays from December through March at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center.
We now have 33 vendors, which puts us at capacity, while last season we had around 20! We are also happy to announce that we’ll be hosting more special events and weekly kids’ activities!
COVID-19 precautions will be in line with the Town of Boone’s guidelines. This year customers can move through the building however they wish, however masks are still required inside and masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the manager’s booth when customers first walk in.
“The Winter Market is so important because it continues to provide fresh, local products including produce, meats, and more, and provides producers a market when they otherwise wouldn’t have one. It’s nice to come out to a community space every Saturday morning and drink coffee, eat a hot meal or pastry, and see familiar faces during the winter.”
-Taylor Hochwarth, Farmers’ Market staff member
Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food. Over the last year, more than 267 families have doubled over $40,000 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets!
To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the market manager’s booth and tell them how much you’d like to spend with your EBT card and they will give you double the amount in tokens for market shopping!
Farmers’ markets are an essential way to improve community resilience. Buying local food supports your community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture.
Important Information
Opening Day: December 4th, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road Boone, NC 28607 Cost: FREE
Producers
BFR Beef – Premium beef cuts, jerky, pork, and seasonings
Black Birch Her-pothecary – Holistic herbal medicine
Mountain Flowers Hemp – Smokable hemp and dietary products
Creeksong Farm – Vegetables, flowers, eggs, and meat
Mountain Roots Farm – Produce, plants, herbs, meat, eggs
Shady Grove Gardens – Cut flowers and nursery plants
Fermenti Foods – Living, probiotic rich fermented foods
Carringer Farms – Produce, honey, eggs, baked goods, preserves, and pickled foods Calm and Chaos Leathercraft – Leather goods made from high quality, full-grain vegetable tanned leather from ethically-sourced tanneries
Community Well Chocolate – Vegan and organic chocolate
Knitty Kitty – Handmade winter clothing essentials
Jah Works Farm – Winter squash, beets, turnips, and specialized rhizome medicinals, including turmerics, ginger, and galangal
Sweet Dreams Patisserie – Gourmet treats with an elevated twist
High Country Fungi – Mushroom products including gourmet & medicinal mushrooms, extracts, Grow Your Own kits and more
F J Family Farms – Chicken and pork, including smoked bacon, breakfast sausages, bratwurst, lard, lard soaps, chops, and ribs
Wooded Wilds – Pressed flower jewelry and art
Green Girl Naturals – Handcrafted, artisan bar soaps, lip balms and body butters as well as hand-crocheted washcloths
Blue Ridge Confections – Baked goods
Berry Patch Farm – Produce, honey, and crafts
Boone Fungi – Produce, mushrooms, mushroom art, mushroom powder
All You Knead is Love – Vegan baked goods
Daffodil Spring Farm – Vegetables and Certified Animal Welfare Approved Pork that’s raised on pasture
Resupply – Refillable liquid soap, dish soap, laundry powder, deodorant cream
Forgotten Ways Farm – Woodland raise pork and eggs that are free of corn and soy, and grass finished beef
Against the Grain Farm – Certified Biodynamic & Organic produce & Animal Welfare Approved, GMO-free meats
Between the Trees Bread – Naturally leavened breads with a long, cold fermentation for flavor and digestibility
Devorah Chocolate – Baked goods, chocolate, cacao tea, holiday chocolate boxes
Bones of the Earth/Shell Space – Handmade jewelry, paintings, and print
F.A.R.M. Cafe – Healthy prepared meals and sides made from recovered produce that anyone can enjoy regardless of means
Born Again Dirt Composting Co-operative – Residential compost collection service, and other composting services
Rachel Salmon Photography – Local photography of our area in barn wood frames as well as in greeting card form
Escobar Rustic Crafts – Wood products including charcuterie boards, cutting boards, candle holders, wine displays and some furniture, like coffee tables
About Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market
The Boone Winter Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, offers an indoor and outdoor retail space to local farmers and producers during the winter months and provides community members an opportunity to continue to access quality, local products from December through March, when many other venues are not available.