Opening Day for Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market! December 4th, 2021

Now in its sixth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2021-2022 season to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long!

The farmers’ market will operate from 9:00AM-12:00PM Saturdays from December through March at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center.

We now have 33 vendors, which puts us at capacity, while last season we had around 20! We are also happy to announce that we’ll be hosting more special events and weekly kids’ activities!

COVID-19 precautions will be in line with the Town of Boone’s guidelines. This year customers can move through the building however they wish, however masks are still required inside and masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the manager’s booth when customers first walk in.

“The Winter Market is so important because it continues to provide fresh, local products including produce, meats, and more, and provides producers a market when they otherwise wouldn’t have one. It’s nice to come out to a community space every Saturday morning and drink coffee, eat a hot meal or pastry, and see familiar faces during the winter.”

-Taylor Hochwarth, Farmers’ Market staff member

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food. Over the last year, more than 267 families have doubled over $40,000 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets!

To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the market manager’s booth and tell them how much you’d like to spend with your EBT card and they will give you double the amount in tokens for market shopping!

Farmers’ markets are an essential way to improve community resilience. Buying local food supports your community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture.

Important Information

Opening Day: December 4th, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road Boone, NC 28607 Cost: FREE

Producers

BFR Beef – Premium beef cuts, jerky, pork, and seasonings

Black Birch Her-pothecary – Holistic herbal medicine

Mountain Flowers Hemp – Smokable hemp and dietary products

Creeksong Farm – Vegetables, flowers, eggs, and meat

Mountain Roots Farm – Produce, plants, herbs, meat, eggs

Shady Grove Gardens – Cut flowers and nursery plants

Fermenti Foods – Living, probiotic rich fermented foods

Carringer Farms – Produce, honey, eggs, baked goods, preserves, and pickled foods Calm and Chaos Leathercraft – Leather goods made from high quality, full-grain vegetable tanned leather from ethically-sourced tanneries

Community Well Chocolate – Vegan and organic chocolate

Knitty Kitty – Handmade winter clothing essentials

Jah Works Farm – Winter squash, beets, turnips, and specialized rhizome medicinals, including turmerics, ginger, and galangal

Sweet Dreams Patisserie – Gourmet treats with an elevated twist

High Country Fungi – Mushroom products including gourmet & medicinal mushrooms, extracts, Grow Your Own kits and more

F J Family Farms – Chicken and pork, including smoked bacon, breakfast sausages, bratwurst, lard, lard soaps, chops, and ribs

Wooded Wilds – Pressed flower jewelry and art

Green Girl Naturals – Handcrafted, artisan bar soaps, lip balms and body butters as well as hand-crocheted washcloths

Blue Ridge Confections – Baked goods

Berry Patch Farm – Produce, honey, and crafts

Boone Fungi – Produce, mushrooms, mushroom art, mushroom powder

All You Knead is Love – Vegan baked goods

Daffodil Spring Farm – Vegetables and Certified Animal Welfare Approved Pork that’s raised on pasture

Resupply – Refillable liquid soap, dish soap, laundry powder, deodorant cream

Forgotten Ways Farm – Woodland raise pork and eggs that are free of corn and soy, and grass finished beef

Against the Grain Farm – Certified Biodynamic & Organic produce & Animal Welfare Approved, GMO-free meats

Between the Trees Bread – Naturally leavened breads with a long, cold fermentation for flavor and digestibility

Devorah Chocolate – Baked goods, chocolate, cacao tea, holiday chocolate boxes

Bones of the Earth/Shell Space – Handmade jewelry, paintings, and print

F.A.R.M. Cafe – Healthy prepared meals and sides made from recovered produce that anyone can enjoy regardless of means

Born Again Dirt Composting Co-operative – Residential compost collection service, and other composting services

Rachel Salmon Photography – Local photography of our area in barn wood frames as well as in greeting card form

Escobar Rustic Crafts – Wood products including charcuterie boards, cutting boards, candle holders, wine displays and some furniture, like coffee tables

About Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market

The Boone Winter Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, offers an indoor and outdoor retail space to local farmers and producers during the winter months and provides community members an opportunity to continue to access quality, local products from December through March, when many other venues are not available.

