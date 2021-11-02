Open House and Hiring Event Happening on November 9 at the New Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital

A new, freestanding Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital (ARBH) will officially open its doors in November. ARBH’s unique approach provides a top-tier treatment experience for patients. The healing environment includes open areas with natural light and mountain views. Caregivers partner with patients to meet them where they are and provide a combination of coping skills and innovative approaches to therapy. Learn all about the new facility at apprhs.org/arbh.

Join us at our open house and hiring event for the NEW behavioral health hospital in Linville.

Open House: Community agencies are invited to tour the facility between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Learn about the physical environment, treatment modalities, and how ARBH can support and supplement the work of those agencies.

Join the Team: Are you looking for a chance to start a different career path or learn something new? Curious about doing something that TRULY makes a difference? Tour the new 27-bed inpatient hospital, meet behavioral health leaders, learn about our patients and programs, and learn about career opportunities.

ARBH is actively recruiting the following positions. Full time, part time, PRN and/or flex schedules are available for high quality candidates.

RN

CNA / Psych Techs

Recreational Therapists / RTA

Care Coordinators with a Bachelor’s degree in a Human Services field

BSW

MSW / LCSW-A / LCSW

LPC

MA / LPA

LMFT

PhD psychologists

PA / FNP / or PMHNP

Unit Secretaries

QMHP

