Oma’s Meadow Will Get the Lift It Deserves; Sugar Mountain Resort Announces Summer Project for New Lift Installation

A local’s favorite and Sugar’s best kept secret, Oma’s Meadow, a wide-open, long-intermediate-cruiser slope, located steps away from Sugar Ski & Country Club, will get the lift it deserves. A high-speed, detachable, four-passenger chairlift will be installed this summer replacing the current two-passenger, fixed-grip chairlift.



The new 2,225’ long, Doppelmayr quad chairlift will cut travel time from the old-fashion snail-pace of nine minutes to the modern-day rush of two minutes and fifty-five seconds. “Not only is the speediness a welcome upgrade but the detachable feature of the chairs slowing upon entering the base and summit stations makes for an easy and gentle loading and unloading experience for all levels of skiers and riders,” explains Sugar Mountain Resort owner, Gunther Jochl.



The high-speed, detachable chairlift will carry 2,400 passengers per hour from the lift’s base elevation of 4,451’ to its summit elevation of 4,915’ and increase the Resort’s overall uphill capacity from 11,660 passengers per hour to 13,460 passengers per hour.



This is the Resort’s fifth chairlift installation and marks nearly $20 million in overall infrastructure investment over the past seven years.Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow-sports resort providing the best skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening and closing dates as well as annual snowfall can be found here.



For additional information please call 800-SUGAR MT or visit www.skisugar.com.