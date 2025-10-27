Officers Norvell, Hoskins and Lindell earn letter of commendation

On the evening of September 20, 2025, the Boone Police Department received a report that a male was shooting into an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store located at 2969 Highway 105 South. Officers responded to the scene and detained a suspect. After an investigation, a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Following the incident, Assistant Chief of Police Shane Robbins issued a statement.

“I appreciate the quick and decisive response of our patrol officers,” Robbins said. “Undoubtedly this prevented further escalation of this incident.”

The responding officers were Corporal Blake Norvell, Officer Carson Lindell, and Officer Gavin Hoskins. The suspect was subsequently charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm within city limits. He was given no bond and a court date of December 22, 2025.

Members of the Boone Police Department, Kneeling in front are Norvell, Lindell and Hoskins. Photo provided by Boone PD

Recently Corporal Norvell, Officer Lindell, and Officer Hoskins were recognized with a letter of commendation from their shift Sergeant Joe Knapp and endorsed by Chief D. Duckworth, Major Houck and Lt. Held, which reads:

It is with great respect and appreciation that I commend Corporal B. Norvell, Officer G. Hoskins, and Officer C. Lindell for their exemplary performance and professional conduct during the incident that occurred on September 20, 2025 at the Circle K, located at 2968 Hwy 105. Throughout the incident, each of you exhibited composure, professionalism, and a steadfast commitment to public safety. Your actions not only ensured the swift apprehension of an armed and dangerous individual, but also provided confidence to the community in our department’s readiness and professionalism in the face of violent threats. The teamwork demonstrated during this critical response reflects great credit upon each of you individually and upon this department as a whole. It is my honor to recognize your efforts with this formal commendation.