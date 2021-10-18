October/November Issue of High Country Magazine is Available Now!

The October/November issue of the High Country Magazine is on the streets in numerous locations across the High Country!

In this edition, we featured several stories of individuals who are making a mark in Watauga and Avery counties.

This issue features stories on Banner Elk resident Jim Swinkola, Boone veterinarian Dr. David Linzey and Pedalin’ Pig owner Ethan Anderson.

There is also a story on 81-year-old artisan Leniavell Trivette and a story on local volunteer Judy Clarke.

The final story in this edition of High Country Magazine is one that highlights the 75-year history of the Blowing Rock Rotary Club.

Get your copy of the October/November issue today!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

