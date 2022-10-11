October/November 2022 High Country Magazine Has Arrived; Pick Up Your Copy Today!

Photo by Ashley Poore.

The October/November 2022 edition of High Country Magazine, which is published by High Country Press Publications, is officially back from the printer and can be picked up in many locations across Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

Inside this issue, 2022 High Country Magazine Author in Residence Doris Perry Stam shares part five of her six-part series on Lillie Shull Dougherty, one of Boone’s remarkable historic leaders. Dougherty’s roles as a college hostess and as a homemaker are the subjects of this fifth installment of her story.

As a continuation of the celebration of the Town of Boone’s 150th anniversary, there is also a story that highlights Boone’s former madam mayors, Velma Burnley and Loretta Clawson. These women served as mayors during the town’s and Watauga County’s period of most rapid growth between the late 1980s and 2013.

Another inspiring story inside for your reading pleasure is of the Christian family, who has worked hard to overcome obstacles and achieve lofty goals.

Their first trip to Magic Kingdom with all four kids made for a delightful vacation for the Christian family with memories made to last a lifetime. Photo submitted.

Additionally, there is a spotlight on the preservation efforts down by the riverside at Wilson Creek — a National Wild and Scenic River.

Wes Waugh is the executive director of ACleanWilsonCreek.org (ACWC). He is a retired App State staff member and an active artist in Boone. Photo submitted.

Readers are also invited to follow the yellow brick road at the Land of Oz, a place so magical it will make you think you aren’t in the High Country anymore. View a behind-the-scenes perspective and once again fall in love with the classic story about Dorothy Gale and her new-found friends — the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion.

Photo by Ashley Poore.

We also celebrate Tom Lanier and his 50 years in broadcasting, as well as Taz Kim, who sets an example as a volunteer and leader in the High Country by encouraging everyone to simply “Show Up” and make a difference.

Tom Lanier hosts the morning show for WZJS Classic Hits in Boone. Photo by Jan Todd.

A proud veteran of the US Air Force, Taz Kim spent 20 years serving her country, and since retirement, has found countless ways to serve her fellow veterans and their families. Photo submitted.

