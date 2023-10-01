October 2023 High Country Magazine Has Arrived; Pick Up Your Copy Today!

Photo by Ashley Poore.

By Harley Nefe

The October 2023 edition of High Country Magazine, which is published by High Country Press Publications, is officially back from the printer and can be picked up in many locations across Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

Photo courtesy of Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road.

In this issue of High Country Magazine, we feature Liam Purcell, who grew up just down the road from Doc Watson. Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on. This is a story of a young artist who had the opportunity to pursue his passion at an early age.

Photo courtesy of Mountain Vista Window Washing.

We also put the spotlight on a young entrepreneur, Rowen Todd, who is the founder and CEO of Mountain Vista Window Washing. A business that once started out of the back of a Subaru wagon has since become a highly reputable and awarded service provider for window washing, gutter and pressure washing services, receiving young entrepreneur of the year and business of the year locally and young entrepreneur of the year awards regionally. Much of the success comes from having a crew that loves what they do.

Photo submitted.

Another group that shows a similar love and passion is Feeding Avery Families, a nonprofit, Christian organization in Avery County that is dedicated to eliminating hunger by any means possible including monetary donations, volunteerism, or food bank donations. With a new Operations Center that opened this year, the nonprofit is ready to meet more needs in the community.

Photo by Peter Morris & Shirley Hollars.

Watauga County Parks and Recreation Department is another group that is meeting the needs of the local community. With a goal to provide quality programming to all citizens, Watauga County Parks and Recreation is creating opportunities for individuals and families to focus on health and wellness while enhancing the overall quality of life for all in the community.

Photo by Ashley Poore.

In speaking of wellness, another article inside for your reading pleasure is about the Art of Living Retreat Center, where health meets happiness.

Photo courtesy of Against the Grain.

In tune with health, Against the Grain, a thriving farmland, cultivates holistic food and invites the High Country community to eat well and support small business agriculture. Last but not least, High Country Magazine celebrates the Wilson family, who has a long, storied history in the area. From meeting on Meat Camp Creek since 1933, family members have lots to share of their reunions.

Photo by Sherrie Norris.

We hope you enjoy!

