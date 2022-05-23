Oasis Shriners to Return to Blowing Rock June 3 through June 5 for Major Meeting

Oasis Shriner Johnny King and the Oasis Clowns presenting Shriners Hospitals for Children Fezzy Bears to Blowing Rock children in Memorial Park during a previous Shriners meeting

Oasis Shriners, one of the largest organizations in Shriners International, will return to Blowing Rock, N.C. June 3-5, 2022 for a major meeting that will be attended by hundreds of Shriners.

Oasis Shriners includes thousands of members from the fifty Western counties of North Carolina including the cities of Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Asheville.

Oasis has for many years been the most generous contributor to Shriners Hospitals for Children contributing millions of dollars to provide superb medical treatment for orthopedic problems, burns, spinal problems, cleft lips and palates, and other serious conditions for thousands of children regardless of the family’s ability to pay for treatment.

A number of High Country children have received treatment over the years at Shriners Hospitals. You can access this great treatment program for a child by calling 800-237-5055.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is celebrating one hundred years of service this year.

Oasis Shriners has a long and distinguished history with Blowing Rock with prominent seasonal residents Julian Price and David Craig having served as Chief Executive Officers of Oasis Shriners years ago and more recently with two current residents, Bill Carter and Fred Laxton, having served in that capacity. Additionally prominent Blowing Rock resident Cullie Tarlton, former member of The N.C. State Legislature and current member of the North Carolina Board of Transportation , Blowing Rock benefactor Paul Broyhill, and a number of other outstanding citizens are or have been members of Oasis Shriners.

Current Oasis Shriners Chief Executive Officer Tim Daniels expresses his great appreciation to the fine citizens of Blowing Rock and the Town government who have been so welcoming, friendly, and supportive of Shrine meetings in this special town that is loved by Shriners.

The public highlight of this year’s meeting will be an entertaining Shriners parade starting at the intersection of Clark Street and Highway 221 at 2:00 P.M. Saturday June 4, 2022, and proceeding through downtown to Main Street and Ginny Stevens Lane. This year’s parade will be led by the Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard. Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers will be the Parade Marshall. Members of the Blowing Rock Council and Town Manager Shane Fox have been invited to participate in the parade. Lenoir’s renowned Hibriten High School Band will perform in the parade leading representatives of High Country Masonic organizations, representatives of the Masonic supported Appalachian State University’s Communication Disorders Clinic, and honored veterans who are members of Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256. The parade will then feature a number of colorful and entertaining Shriners motorized, marching and musical units including the world famous Oasis Shriners clowns. The parade will be announced for the public by outstanding Charlotte television and radio personality John Harder, a long time and very active Shriner. Following the parade Shriners will entertain those children and others who would like to get a closer look at the unique Shriners parade vehicles in Memorial Park.

Courtesy of Oasis Shriners.

