Oakes Wins Feature, Point Title At Speedway

Several drivers not only won their Features this past Saturday night at Mountain View Speedway,but their point titles as well.In the Outlaw 4 Division, Johnny Oakes of Boone won his first Feature of the season holding off a hard charging Danny Lewis, Sr. Oakes was also rewarded with the 2018 Outlaw 4 Points title for is consistent finishes during the regular race season also.

In Stock 8 action, all Paul Clark had to do was start his Feature event to earn the point title. After motor issues in his heat race Clark ended up starting the Feature event 1 lap down but still managed to hold on to the title.

Kenneth Brown of Mountain City, Tenn. was the Stock 8 Feature winner. With a mere 2 points separating first and second place in the Young Guns division, Dixie Barker got by Logan Eller and held him off for the win and the 2018 Young Guns point Championship.Her second Championship in a row.

In Late Model Sportsman action Randy Ring of Jefferson got out in front in his Feature event and never looked back to win his Feature event.By doing so he to claimed the 2018 point title in this new and exciting division at the track.The Late Model Sportsman division will run every other week at the ¼ mile track in 2018.

In the Stock 4 division, Michael Eller of Creston didn’t even have to show up to claim the 2017 Points title. But that didn’t stop him from not only showing up,but winning his Feature as well,several car lengths over second place finisher Jerry Pearson. Tony Miller of Meat Camp ended up having a bad 2016 season at the track with several wrecks and DNF’s. He turned that around in 2017 in a dramatic fashion winning (11) Feature events at the track and the 2017 Sport Compact point championship too.

Brandon Sutherland of Kingsport, Tenn. won the Sport Compact Feature event. Semi Mod 4 driver Billy Goodman found himself in the same situation as Michael Eller Saturday night. With consistent finishes throughout the season,he was out to a commanding point lead before the race even started. He ended up 3rd in his Feature behind Teddy Richardson and Jeff Eastridge,but it didn’t matter.He had the points title wrapped up a couple of races prior.

In the Extreme Sport Compact division,Scott Kerley made the move from running the Asphalt track in Kingsport in 2016 to making Mountain View Speedway his home in 2017. By doing so he made his 1st year on the dirt a good one as he claimed his 1st points title in the Extreme Sport Compact division.

Brandon Hampton won the Feature event for the Extreme Sport Compact on the final night of racing for points. Jeff Parsons was crowned the 602 Modified division from races held during the regular season. Mike Cable of Elk Park earned the 2017 Enduro point championship with the most points earned in the Enduro events throughout the season respectively.

The point season is over at the track as the next two events are “Run What Ya Brung” events for all divisions Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 with 3 p.m. start times on both events. Then the track will hold a Swap Meet/ATV Races/4 Hour Endurance race at the track on November 11th with a rain date of Nov. 18. The annual awards banquet will be held at the Creston Community Center on December 16th and starts at 6pm. All are invited and it’s a covered dish affair.Any info can be obtained on the Facebook page or by calling (828) 773-6896 M-F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2017 POINTS (Final)

LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN

Randy Ring #56 – 342

Raymond Pennington #6 – 236

John Eller #35 – 201

Benji Andrews #2 – 92

Jimmy Watson #1 – 92

Jeff Parsons #44 – 50

Tommy Jones #20 – 44

602 MODIFIED

Jeff Parsons #44 – 196

Shawn Robertson #37 – 100

Steven Valentine #419 – 96

Chris Stowe #52 – 92

Steve Kirkman #92- 92

Eli Davis #90 – 88

Richard Clew #F5 – 84

Jimmy Davis #1 – 80

Billy Wilson #10 – 76

Kenny Wilson #26 – 72

Cody Cook #2c – 5

OUTLAW 4

Johnny Oakes #5 – 1392

Danny Lewis Sr #28 – 1354

Danny Lewis Jr #29 – 1043

Ryan Eastridge #6 – 737

Roger Barker #45 – 536

Luke Goss #12 – 228

STOCK 8

Paul Clark #8 – 1264

Dale White #13 – 1049

Greg Brown #20 – 1009

Kenneth Brown #12 – 768

Chris Cook #2c – 412

JR Buchanan #76 – 332

Jon Reed #81x – 322

Lindsey Jennings Sr #28 – 264

Keith Greene #2 – 150

Cody Young #82 – 148

Robert Wagner #83 – 132

Skylar Schmelzried #7 – 116

Chris Stowe #52 – 100

Ronnie White #87 – 100

Kevin Saam #41k – 96

Michael Lewis #23 – 92

Kelly Rash #41k – 84

Kevin Roberts #41 – 38

SEMI MOD 4

Billy Goodman #2 – 1148

Jeff Eastridge #6 – 1114

Jessica Mendenhall #44 – 846

Jeff Turnmire #19 – 604

Jonathan Greer #23 – 493

Clark Revis #74 – 423

Randy Powell Jr #88 – 408

Bart Harris #5 – 170

Doug Winebarger #5 – 126

Teddy Richardson #78 -100

Adam Vandiver #95 – 100

Danny Lewis Sr #81 – 96

Randy Powell Sr – #888 – 92

Chris Harmond #5 – 44

Keith Hart #81 – 42

STOCK 4

Michael Eller #71 – 1278

Jerry Pearson #17 – 934

Jonathan Greer #65 – 727

Curtis Barker #84 _ 710

Doug Poe #316 – 590

Jimmy Price #95/#32 – 515

Mikeal Coffey #31 – 472

Paul May #3 – 384

Tracy Blevins #11 – 384

John Faulk #80 – 368

Randy Powel #88/4s – 282

Derek Greer #9 – 132

Alex Depietro #5 – 120

Danny May #31x – 114

Cody Young #82 – 108

Jordan Eller #6 – 96

Brandon Hampton #95 – 92

Jon Reed #85/4s – 90

Chris Smith #77 – 84

John Triplette #54 – 82

Lindsey Jennings Jr #60 – 76

Brad Worley #32 – 50

Dennis kirk #24 – 46

Barney Fuller #51 – 40

Dustin Miller #5 – 40

Danny Henning #24 – 38

Bryan Gular #58 – 38

Taylor Murks #45T – 36

Kyle Truitt #2 – 34

Richard Reeves #11 – 32

Dalton Millard #911 – 32

Bart Harris #5 – 30

EXTREME SPORT COMPACT

Scott Kerley #87 – 1056

Amanda Farmer #19H – 934

Kevin Roberts #3 – 827

Chris Norris #42 – 708

Donald Dotson #30 – 579

Jeff Jennings #53 – 468

Brandon Hampton #78 – 242

Jeb Brown #27 – 222

Dustin Hartsoe #07/19 – 218

Ricky Huffman #78 – 196

Tony Miller #88B – 138

Blake Walker #828 – 100

Chris Parson #10 – 84

Joe Walton #8 – 42

Robert Greer #89 – 78

SPORT COMPACT

Tony Miller #88 – 1126

Amanda Farmer #19H – 918

Kyle Moretz #77 – 855

Bobby Walton #8 – 726

Brandon Sutherland #two5 – 346

Mike Cable #420 – 332

Chip McGrady #10 – 274

Alex Lambert #423 – 220

Donald Dotson #30 – 140

Kevin Saam 41m #41m – 51

Bobby Lavair #5 – 48

Joe Walton #70 – 44

Jimmy Eldreth #27 – 42

Steven Herring #78 – 5

YOUNG GUNS

Dixie Barker #84B – 1178

Logan Eller #01 – 1164

Andrew Farmer #19 – 720

Ethan Blevins #62 – 296

Nicole Dillard #62D – 192

Hayes #0 – 184

Kelly Richardson #64 – 266

Casey Roberts #1 – 260

Michael Saam #41m – 51

ENDURO

Mike Cable #420 – 180

James Clark #8 – 151

Paul Clark #77 – 136

JR Buchanan #76 – 50

Josh Metz #46 – 48

Casey Crane #01 – 48

#57 – 48

Kevin Roberts #3 – 42

Bj Howell #08 – 40

Jessica Johnson #23 – 40

#0 – 40

Robert Barndt #14 – 38

James Anderson #76 – 38

Todd Duncan #D5 – 5

