NTi-High Country Connect Hosting a Gift Drive Benefitting W.A.M.Y. Community Action’s Santa for Seniors Program on December 9

Networking Today International-High Country Connect is partnering with WAMY Community Action for a Santa for Seniors Brunch, a gift drive benefitting senior citizens who are shut-in, staying in assisted living or hospice care. The event will take place on Thursday, December 9, 10-11:30am at Cupcrazed of Boone located in The Standard at 773 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. Tickets to the event are $20 and include refreshments, holiday music from DJ Karl Mohr with More Fun Entertainment and free parking. Attendees are asked to bring newly purchased items such as socks, blankets, winter accessories and word puzzle books. All proceeds will help spread holiday cheer to our neighbors in need. In 2020, WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) delivered 800 holiday gift bags to senior citizens through the Santa for Seniors program. With hopes of exceeding last year’s goal, WAMY needs your help more than ever.

“High Country Connect is thrilled to sponsor the Santa for Seniors Brunch,” said Yolanda Robertson, founder of High Country Connect. “We are not only about networking and developing true relationships, but we also want to connect and share our resources to help those in need. Santa for Seniors is a wonderful way to give back to the community.” Other sponsors for WAMY’s Santa for Seniors gift drive include Boone Police Department, Go Postal of Boone, Peak Insurance Group and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Boone PD, the Sherriff’s Office and WAMY volunteers will deliver Santa for Seniors gifts. Monetary donations are also needed and can be mailed to WAMY’s Boone office, 225 Birch St. Suite 2 or visit wamycommunityaction.org.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received this year for our Santa for Seniors gift drive,” said Allison Jennings, WAMY’s Director of Development. “In addition to local businesses offering drop-off locations, Mast General Store and AARP-Mountain Region are collecting and donating gifts. The High Country is coming together to help our elderly neighbors. WAMY appreciates these gifts of love and kindness during this season of giving,” said Jennings.

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Counties) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

