Notice of Special Meeting: Boone Town Council Will Meet on Wednesday to Discuss State of Emergency and Covid-19 Policies

Pursuant to authority granted under North Carolina General Statute 160A-7l(b)(l), the Boone Town Council hereby gives notice to those concerned that a Special Meeting of the Boone Town Council will take place electronically on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and take potential action the Town of Boone State of Emergency, as well as Covid-19 related requirements for Town employees, such as vaccinations, masking, testing, and/or other protective measures.

Public Comment: (Remote): Individuals who wish to address Council remotely can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment remotely, please email Town Manager, John A. Ward III [email protected] or call in at 828- 406-5563 and you will be provided with an invite to the meeting. All registrations must be completed by 12:30 PM the day prior to the meeting. Staff will moderate the WebEx session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address Council.

According to the CDC website at 5:18am on 2-22-22, masks continue to be effective and are a key part of saving lives.

CDC.GOV (February 22, 2022)

Some have pointed out that Boone is one of the last municipalities in the State to continue to have a mask mandate. Some have argued that our mask mandate has negatively affected tourism and revenue for Boone.

