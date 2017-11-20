Sugar Mountain Ski Resort Opens Monday Morning

Published Monday, November 20, 2017 at 9:33 am

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort is open for skiing and snowboarding.

Today skiers and snowboarders can expect an eight to twenty-four inch base on a man-made powder and frozen granular surface. The Summit Express is in operation to Sugar’s peak servicing the Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile slopes.

Full day session runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The half-day session begins at noon and ends at 4:30 p.m. Night sessions may begin Friday.

Visit the web cams for a real-time look at slope and weather conditions.

The Sugar Mountain ski and snowboard school, the equipment rental shop, the Sugar Mountain sport shop, and the group sales department are all fully operational.

The Ice-Rink is expected to open Wednesday and the Tubing Park will open as quickly as weather permits.

For more information please call 800 SUGAR-MT or view www.skisugar.com for slope and weather reports.

Click here for historical opening and closing dates as well as recorded annual natural snowfall measurements.

