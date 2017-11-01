North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s Gold Card Takes You Places, Only 25 Cards Left for Sale

Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 11:05 am

Skiers and riders can take their pick of where and when to ski or ride in North Carolina with the purchase of the state association’s Gold Card. But they’re going fast; only 25 percent of the available one-hundred NCSAA Gold Cards remain for sale for the approaching winter season.

Throughout the winter season, regardless of holidays or weekends the North Carolina Gold Card gives pass holders access to each of the State’s six resort’s. That means unrestricted slope access during all available sessions to Cataloochee Ski Area, Sapphire Valley Ski Area, Beech Mountain Resort, Appalachian Ski Mtn., Wolf Ridge Ski Resort, and Sugar Mountain Resort. The exclusive pass is limited to one-hundred pass holders per season and is available for $865 each.

For more information or to purchase a NCSAA Gold Card visit the website; or call 828-898-4521 Mondaythrough Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Comments

comments