NEWS ALERT: Town of Blowing Rock Main Water Line Has Broken – Please Boil Town Water Before Using

The Town of Blowing Rock has experience a main water line breakage on Ranson Street that occurred late Thursday afternoon. Town maintenance is on site making repairs. Town officials are asking anyone using town water to please boil their water for at least a minute before using until further notice.

The water consumers of the Town of Blowing Rock, in Watauga County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to Water Main Breaks. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, when water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

This advisory issued on October 21, 2021 by:

Matt Blackburn

Town of Blowing Rock

(828) 295-5225

