New Vendor Startup Fund Open NOW!

Press Release New Vendor/Tobacco Trust

BOONE, N.C. – Applications for the King Street Farmers Market are now open, along with a New Vendor Startup Fund available to farmers looking to get started at farmers markets!

Do you want to start vending at farmers markets? Are you new to farming? This new fund, graciously sponsored by the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, aims to help new vendors with the upfront market costs, including but not limited to vendor materials, tents, and branded materials. The $300 stipends will be awarded at the start of the summer season, and applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the market season, with a priority deadline of April 30th.

In order to qualify, the individual must be new to farming and farmers markets, meaning less than 3 years or less involvement in either, and apply for the King Street Market 2026 summer season.

“We hope that this new startup fund will help make the entry into the farmers market a little easier for those who are interested in being part of it, and allow for our customers to have more options to support small farmers!” Blythe Ransdell, Farmers Market Assistant Manager states about the new fund. “This is a great opportunity and we hope that we can serve as a win-win for producers and customers this season.”

General applications for all vendors looking to sell at the The King Street Market are also open and can be found online at brwia.org/ksm. The King Street Market season runs every Tuesday May – October, from 3:30 – 6:30pm. The market works in tandem with the High Country Food Hub, another market channel offered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, by coinciding the market start time with the end of producer drop-off times at the Food Hub, to ensure easy access for vendors interested in using both market channels.