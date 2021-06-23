New Sidewalk Construction on Highway 194 Near Hardin Park School to Begin July 6; All Easements Needed Were 100 Percent Donated

During the June 17, 2021 Town Council Meeting, John Ward, Town Manager, announced that 100% of the easements required for the installation of sidewalks connecting Hardin Park Elementary School to Hwy 421 along Hwy 194 in front of the school have been donated by local businesses and entities.

The construction of sidewalks will provide a safer way for children and parents walking to and from Hardin Park Elementary School. A signalized crosswalk will also be installed in front Hardin Park Elementary School, creating an even safer crossing area for the patrons.

The Town of Boone wants to thank the NC Department of Transportation, which is funding the signalized crosswalk, our NC Board of Transportation Division 11 Representative, Cullie Tarleton, for supporting this safety project, and the property owners along the sidewalk route for donating these easements to the Town to help make this project possible.

The following property owners are responsible for assisting the town in making our community safer for our children:

KSC Properties – Shawn Coffey

Perkinsville Baptist Church – Seth Norris, Lead Pastor

Watauga County School Board – Dr. Gary Childers, Board Chair

Laurel Place, LLC. – Robert Holton & Max Coley

The Public Works Department will begin sidewalk construction along Hwy 194 from Hardin Park Elementary School to Perkinsville Drive beginning the week of July 6. This project consists of stormwater infrastructure, curb and gutter, a 5-foot sidewalk, and a new signalized pedestrian crossing. Please expect traffic delays in this area as we continue to improve our sidewalk infrastructure.

The Public Works Department can be reached at 828-268-6230 with any questions or concerns. For more information, please contact Todd Moody, Deputy Public Works Director, at (828) 268-6238.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

