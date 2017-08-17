New Scoreboard at The Rock Coming Along

Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 4:32 pm

The new gigantic scoreboard at Kidd Brewer Stadium is currently being installed.

When the project is completed later this summer, Appalachian State University will be host to the largest display in the Group of Five collegiate athletic conferences. While the overall scoreboard will measure 50 feet high by 90 feet wide, the 2,500-square-foot LED display will measure more than 37 feet high by 67 feet wide.

The new scoreboard will be three times bigger than the current scoreboard.

The display will include more than 2-million LEDs and feature a 13HD pixel layout for crisp, clear imagery with wide-angle visibility. The 13HD technology is what football programs Duke University, University of South Carolina and the Carolina Panthers utilize.

Also, ribbon displays are being installed along the seating fascia on each sideline measuring 3 feet high and nearly stretching from end zone to end zone at 222 feet long for additional opportunities to provide statistics and graphics to fans as well as to highlight sponsors.

Integrated into the video and scoring system at Kidd Brewer Stadium, Daktronics will be providing a custom audio system to bring booming sound and clear, intelligible speech to audiences at every event. The system combines loudspeakers in targeted clusters with front-end audio processing components and amplifiers to create a complete audio experience.

These improvements, along with the new 1,200-square-foot center-hung display at the Holmes Convocation Center that is being installed this summer, are funded by “A Mountaineer Impact, A Drive For Excellence” initiative.

When these projects were announced in February, Athletics Director Doug Gillin stated:

“These projects will play a key role in enhancing the game-day experience at our venues as well as raising the production level of all our university events in these venues. Our fans have been asking for elevated video and audio in our venues. We are excited to continue to provide a first-class atmosphere for our student-athletes and those who enjoy the many events at our university. We made a significant investment to implement this technology and are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Daktronics. Appalachian State Athletics, our students, student-athletes and fans will enjoy a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.”

These projects will be finished in time for the ’17-18 seasons.

App State football opens with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 2, and its home opener at Kidd Brewer Stadium is slated for Sept. 9.

Out with the old. In with the new. pic.twitter.com/6zlBmQDhTo — App State Athletics (@appstatesports) August 13, 2017

Comments

comments