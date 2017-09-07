New Scoreboard Installed, Ready To Go for Saturday’s Home Opener Against Savannah State

Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 5:37 pm

The new giant scoreboard and the biggest set of bleachers ever in the north end zone of Kidd Brewer Stadium are ready for the 2017-18 home opener against Savannah State on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Kickoff begins at 3:30 p.m. The Mountaineers game against the Savannah State is part of the “Gold Out” at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Tickets to the game are available.

The new scoreboard is part of several improvements funded under the “A Mountaineer Impact, A Drive for Excellence” initiative undertaken this summer.

While the overall scoreboard measures 50 feet high by 90 feet wide, the 2,500-square-foot LED display measures more than 37 feet high by 67 feet wide. This is the largest display in a Group of Five collegiate athletic conference team’s stadium.

The new scoreboard is three times bigger than the previous scoreboard.

The display will include more than 2-million LEDs and feature a 13HD pixel layout for crisp, clear imagery with wide-angle visibility. The 13HD technology is what football programs such as Duke University, University of South Carolina and the Carolina Panthers utilize.

Also, ribbon displays are being installed along the seating fascia on each sideline measuring 3 feet high and nearly stretching from end zone to end zone at 222 feet long for additional opportunities to provide statistics and graphics to fans as well as to highlight sponsors.

Integrated into the video and scoring system at Kidd Brewer Stadium, Daktronics will be providing a custom audio system to bring booming sound and clear, intelligible speech to audiences at every event. The system combines loudspeakers in targeted clusters with front-end audio processing components and amplifiers to create a complete audio experience.

“A Mountaineer Impact, A Drive For Excellence” initiative also included a new 1,200-square-foot center-hung display at the Holmes Convocation Center, also installed this summer.

When these projects were announced in February, Athletics Director Doug Gillin stated:

“These projects will play a key role in enhancing the game-day experience at our venues as well as raising the production level of all our university events in these venues. Our fans have been asking for elevated video and audio in our venues. We are excited to continue to provide a first-class atmosphere for our student-athletes and those who enjoy the many events at our university. We made a significant investment to implement this technology and are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Daktronics. Appalachian State Athletics, our students, student-athletes and fans will enjoy a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.”

For more information about the game, click to www.appstatesports.com.

Comments

comments