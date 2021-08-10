New River Conservancy Excited to Announce Return of Splash for the Cash on August 28

Join New River Conservancy on August 28 for a float down the New River followed by complimentary lunch, drinks and door prizes during the return of the Splash for the Cash event. Splash for the Cash is the New River Conservancy’s annual river cleanup fundraiser celebrating clean water.

Participants will meet at Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes at 9:45 a.m. before departing for the float around 10 a.m. They will float from Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and tubes to New River State Park Wagoner Access, arriving around 12:30 p.m. Zaloo’s will then shuttle participants back to Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes for complimentary lunch, drinks and door prizes.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own canoes, kayaks or tubes; however, if folks do not have their own, Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes will provide one for free.

Tickets for this event cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Registration is required, and closes on August 24.

If folks cannot make it to the float on August 28, they can still enter the New River Conservancy’s raffle for a chance to win a Wanderer Helmet from Sweet Protection, a seaplane ride over Claytor Lake and the New River, or a jet boat ride through the New River Gorge. Raffle winners will be announced at the float, but they do not have to be present to win.

For more information about Splash for the Cash or the raffle such as registering or purchasing tickets, please visit https://www.newriverconservancy.org/splash.

New River Conservancy would also like to thank their 2021 Paddle Sponsors, The Hotel Tavern and Waters Edge on the New, and Community Sponsors WKSK – 580 The Farm, Boondocks Brewing, and Global Manufacturing for their contributions. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

