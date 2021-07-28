New River Conservancy Applies to Renew Accreditation through Land Trust Alliance

The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. New River Conservancy is pleased to announce it is applying for renewal of accreditation. A public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance (LTA), conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. New River Conservancy is applying to renew our accreditation through the Land Trust Alliance. As a member of the LTA, New River Conservancy can assure our landowners and other stakeholders that we have been vigorously and thoroughly reviewed all of our endeavors and are following best management practices to protect natural places and working lands.

The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how New River Conservancy complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to [email protected]. Comments may also be mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

