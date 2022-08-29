New Public Art Placement on N. Main Street

Norma Suddreth, Co-Chair, The Sculpture Walk on Chetola Lake; Beau Lyday, North Carolina Sculptor;

Brenda Council, Chair, The Sculpture Walk on Chetola Lake

The inaugural event, The Sculpture Walk on Chetola Lake occurred in 2019, and the placement of a large public art sculpture was featured on N. Main Street. Over 40 large scale sculptures were curated on the lakeside grounds of the resort for the weekend long exhibition.

Chetola Resort has prepared this site to rotate a variety of sculpture in an ongoing commitment to the community and has partnered with Councill Fine Art Studio, LLC, artist Brenda Councill, The Watauga County Arts Council and arts patron Norma Suddreth to enhance this section of Main Street.

Chetola co-owner, Greg Tarbutton states, “Chetola Resort is proud to support the fine arts in our community, and we are thrilled to design a specific place for public art on a rotating basis.”

Each selected sculptor receives an honorarium from Chetola Resort and other donors to The Sculpture Walk. The sculpture is also offered for sale.

The selected sculptor, Beau Lyday has installed “Lotus Blossom”. His major influences are Gothic and mid-eastern architecture, Celtic symbols, and sacred geometry. He works with carved wood cores plated in aged tin roofing. Using discarded rusted tin roofing to create a sculpture that symbolizes rebirth and renewal makes a powerful statement.

Lyday relates, “I use the term revaluing instead of recycling, repurposing, or reclaiming. I define revaluing as taking a material that no longer serves its intended purpose and finding value using it in a new worthwhile way.”

The tin used in making “Lotus Blossom” was selected from two separate barns. The rim surrounding the blossom and the flowing base is made from a newer, lighter patina tin that contrasts and highlights the blossom’s darker, pitted roofing tin from the 1920’s.

Seen from a distance there is the illusion that the sculpture was cast from iron and is very heavy, when it really weighs less than 100 pounds. This is another amazing aspect of revalued tin roofing. If constructed carefully and clad around a wood frame, it appears like solid metal instead of being tin that is about 1/32 inches thick. Revaluing is a powerful tool.

For more information on the sculptor: visit http://www.farmsteadstudio.com/index.html

TheSculptureWalk.com

Courtesy of Chetola Resort.

Beau Lyday, North Carolina Sculptor installing Lotus Blossom

