New Principal Jennifer O’Briant Leads Avery County High School Into 2023-2024 Academic Year

By Tim Gardner

Photo courtesy of Jennifer O’Briant.

Avery County High School has a new principal for the 2023-2024 academic year as veteran educator Jennifer O’Briant has been hired to the post by the county’s Board of Education.

She replaces Ricky Ward in the post. According to Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, Ward was reassigned from principal to a position in the Avery County Board of Education Central Office, but resigned a short time later to become principal at Bethel School in Watauga County.

O’Briant is entering her twenty-seventh year in education. Over the course of her career, she has been an elementary classroom teacher, media specialist, assistant principal, principal, and director of student services in Person and Caswell County, North Carolina Schools.

Dr. Brigman offered High Country Press the following statement about O’Briant. “Our school system is very fortunate to have Ms. O’Briant join our leadership team as principal of Avery County High School. Her successful background and experience at all levels within a school district will prove very beneficial as she effectively addresses all of the priorities in her leadership role. I look forward to working in partnership with Ms. O’Briant and the entire team at ACHS as we strive to maintain a safe learning environment focused on improving teaching and learning for all students under our care.”

O’Briant obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and Master’s degrees in Library Science and School Administration from North Carolina Central University. She is currently enrolled at High Point University, working towards earning her Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership.

O’Briant grew up on a small farm in Person County. She spent time as a child visiting family in the Banner Elk area and declared that she “fell in love with the High Country.” As an adult, O’Briant visited the area every chance she got and noted that each time she left to go home, she said to herself, “I will live here one day.” Of course, she followed through with that declaration by becoming Avery High principal and relocating to the region.

She added that she decided to start looking for a job with Avery County Schools when her youngest daughter committed to attending Appalachian State University, beginning this fall. O’Briant proclaimed that she “trusted in God’s plan to lead her where He wanted her to continue her career.”

“I feel extremely honored to serve as principal at Avery County High School,” she stated. “I’ve met with almost all of the staff of the high school on an individual basis and I’m impressed by their love of the students and their deep commitment to the high school and this community. I want to continue to grow the success of the high school, ensure students are learning in a safe environment, to graduate students who are prepared to enter the workforce, join the armed forces, or enroll in a community college or university. I look forward to being involved in the community and calling Avery County home.”

O’Briant has two daughters, Abbey and Ella. Abbey is a rising senior in the nursing program at East Carolina University. Ella is a rising freshman at Appalachian State University.

Avery High’s new principal lists her hobbies as reading, hiking, yoga, and international travel.

School opens on Monday, August 14 for students in Avery County public schools.

The 2023-2024 academic year will be number 56 for Avery High, which is located in Newland. It opened in the 1968-1969 academic year, following the consolidation of Crossnore, Newland, and Cranberry High Schools.

