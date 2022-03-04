New Local Law Enforcement Advocacy Group Makes Presentation to Watauga County Sheriff’s Office

Representing the area’s recently-formed Back Our Blue organization, President Charles Ford, at right, presents a check in the amount of $5,000 to Watauga County Sheriff L.D. Hagaman, pictured left, to be used for the purchase of ballistic helmets. Also pictured, center, is Rick Woods, a board member of Back Our Blue.

By Sherrie Norris

A newly organized group of local law enforcement advocates known as “Back Our Blue” recently made a special presentation to Watauga County Sheriff L.D. Hagaman.

Following its first fundraising effort since forming in August 2021, Back Our Blue has donated $5,000 to Watauga County Sheriff’s Office to be used for the purchase of 12 ballistic helmets.

Group spokesperson Diane Ford, who along with her husband, Dr. Charles Ford, has led the effort and helped jump-start the support group, had this to say following the presentation: “These men and women give their lives, and sometimes ultimately, for us, and the least we can do is let them know that we appreciate them and the sacrifices they make on behalf of our county. Every time they walk out the door, and leave their families behind, they don’t know if they will ever come back. They need to know that we do not take them for granted — and that we are there to support them.”

Sheriff Hagaman expressed his gratitude for the group and what it is doing: “I am extremely humbled and moved that Dr. and Mrs. Charles Ford, ‘Back Our Blue’ and our community (as a whole) have been so supportive in recognizing the serious need to protect our deputies as they serve the citizens of Watauga county. The generous donations from these entities will help provide ballistic helmets to enhance their safety.”

Diane Ford described the organization as a nonpartisan group of local residents supporting local law enforcement.

“We are not part of a national organization,” she said. “Our focus is on the officers of the High Country, and especially at this time, Watauga County.”

Ford said the group’s efforts will include supporting not only the officers of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, but also the police departments of surrounding municipalities, including Boone Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain.

When asked about the group’s formation, Ford said she and her husband, along with several friends, have had a special interest in local law enforcement for quite some time.

“Our son-in-law is an officer, but we are supportive of law enforcement, in general,” she said. “For several years, we’ve thought we should do something to show our appreciation, and unfortunately, the deaths of the two deputies last April catapulted us to decide it was time to do something.”

Even though she said they felt they were “late” in stepping up to the plate, “and that we should have already been doing something, that (tragedy) was certainly the motivating factor that got us going.”

Several people, Ford said, offered various ideas for how they could come together in a unified effort. “Some mentioned a monument, but there is already one at the sheriff’s office,” Ford said.

Speaking with Sheriff Hagaman, Ford learned that ballistic helmets were needed in his department.

“That was something we could easily get behind, and the idea really took off,” Ford recalled. “Everyone I mentioned it to was thrilled. That was the beginning of our group and our first project.”

The Fords hosted the first Back Our Blue meeting in August 2021.

“It was a great success,” she said. “We had about 30 people in attendance, with Sheriff Hagaman and Beech Mountain Police Chief Tim Barnett as our special guests. The gentlemen talked to our group, thanked us for our vision and encouraged us to move forward as advocates for them and their officers. That meant a lot to have their support as we offered the same to them. And they seemed appreciative of our first fundraising project that we had decided to take on.”

Ford said that other administrative personnel in local law enforcement have also been supportive. “Major Kelly Redmond with the sheriff’s office has been very helpful in helping us coordinate the purchase of the helmets.”

Redmond, in turn, shared with High Country Press that the generosity that has been extended to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office (by this group) is accepted with gratitude and humbleness. “Their donation will help fund the purchase of ballistic helmets to outfit our patrol officers,” he said. “A helmet affords the officer another layer of protection from job-related hazards.”

He went on to explain how protective equipment is essential for any job where hazards occur.

“Regardless of the profession — ballistic protection, fire gear, PPE for first responders and medical personnel, even hard hats on a construction site — all play an integral part in keeping the wearer safe.”

Ford also had a “great meeting,” she said, with Boone Police Department’s Community Resource Officer, Kat Eller.

“We shared our hopes and visions with Officer Eller and found her to be extremely receptive to Back Our Blue as the area’s newest advocacy group.”

As the organization grows and moves forward, Ford said, “We want to connect with each law enforcement department and office and expand our support to each one.”

In the meantime, she added, “We are really hoping to grow the size of our group in an effort to create more energy and enthusiasm as we look for ways to support our officers.

“We felt the helmets were perfect for our first project, our first gift,” Ford said. “But moving forward, we want to look for other ways to support individual officers and their families.”

Among future projects, she said, is a blue-light campaign.

“We want to cover the county in blue lights,” Ford said. “If everyone would put blue lights on the exterior of their homes and businesses, what a statement of support that would make. We can’t forget — and we can’t stop encouraging our officers. We need for them to feel our gratitude for what they do, day in and day out. It should not take a tragedy for a community to rise up and say ‘thank you.’ It shouldn’t be that way.”

A Go-Fund-Me page was initially set up to help raise money for the helmet project and continues to be available for ongoing donations for future endeavors.

“We are now officially a 501 ©3 organization and can also accept tax-deductible donations,” Ford added.

Checks may be mailed to Back Our Blue, 239 Harrison Lane, Boone 28607.

The next meeting of Back Our Blue is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the office of Blue Ridge Ear, Nose and Throat, 870 State Farm Rd. in Boone.

All interested residents of Watauga County are invited and encouraged to attend.

For more information, call 828-773-3060.

