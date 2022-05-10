Nearly 4,000 Students Earn Degrees as App State’s Class of 2022 this Past Weekend

Nearly 4,000 students attained Appalachian State University degrees this spring, which was celebrated at Spring Commencement ceremonies held May 6 and 7 at the Holmes Convocation Center.

At six ceremonies held over two days, the university conferred degrees to 3,946 graduates, including 3,296 undergraduate and 650 graduate students. Recordings of the ceremonies are available on App State’s commencement website.

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts smiles during a Spring 2022 Commencement ceremony on May 6. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

App State Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Hulburt Norris applauds graduates at the Spring 2022 Commencement ceremony held for the Beaver College of Health Sciences on May 6. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Chancellor Sheri Everts presided over the ceremonies, and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Hulburt Norris presented the candidates for graduation. University of North Carolina System Board of Governors member C. Philip Byers also shared remarks.

“As graduates of App State, you will be uniquely positioned to adapt, lead and serve in a world that has been fundamentally changed,” Everts said in her address to the graduates.

“I congratulate each of you on your achievements and celebrate the hope and possibilities you take forward into our future world — a world that holds more promise because of the contributions you have made thus far, and one you will continue to make even brighter,” she added.

Everts also recognized App State faculty and staff and the family and friends of graduates for their roles in helping Mountaineer students reach this milestone.

Byers brought greetings from the UNC Board of Governors, the UNC System Office and the App State Board of Trustees.

“Graduates, your education at Appalachian State University has provided you well with the knowledge and skills you will need to achieve the goals and dreams you set forth,” Byers said. “We all join you in your well-deserved celebration.”

During the Spring 2022 Commencement ceremony for App State’s Hayes School of Music and Reich College of Education on May 6, Dr. Reeves Shulstad, a professor of musicology in the Hayes School, center, is presented with the 2022 University of North Carolina Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award. She is pictured with UNC Board of Governors member C. Philip Byers, left, and App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. Photo by Chase Reynolds

During the ceremony for App State’s Hayes School of Music and Reich College of Education on May 6, Byers presented Dr. Reeves Shulstad, a professor of musicology in the Hayes School, with the 2022 University of North Carolina Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award.

“Dr. Shulstad, we applaud your commitment to student mentorship, undergraduate research and inclusive excellence — all pillars of an App State education,” Byers said. “You exemplify the heart and soul of Appalachian State University, and today, we thank you for your dedication to all of North Carolina’s students.”

Many graduates were congratulated by App State’s faculty after crossing the stage at Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies on May 6 and 7. Left photo by Chase Reynolds. Right photo by Kyla Willoughby

In her introductions, Norris thanked multiple individuals and groups for their roles in the commencement ceremonies, including the macebearers, banner carriers, name readers, the Appalachian Brass Ensemble and the App State ROTC Pershing Rifles Company. She also recognized Mountaineer alumni, student veterans and military-affiliated students who were in attendance.

“I am thrilled to help honor each of you during this most joyous occasion,” Norris said to the graduates. “Today, we celebrate your hard work, perseverance and success.”

App State’s commencement ceremonies concluded with a special performance of the university’s alma mater, prerecorded by Grammy-nominated country music star Luke Combs, a former App State student.

Graduates of the App State College of Arts and Sciences are pictured from above at the Holmes Convocation Center on May 7. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

College of Fine and Applied Arts Dean Shannon Campbell hands diplomas to graduates at the college’s Spring 2022 Commencement ceremony on May 6. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

During the ceremonies, graduates walked across the commencement stage, had their names announced — along with the Latin and/or departmental honors they received, and were professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers.

New this year, the official App State caps and gowns worn by graduates were made of fabric produced from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and were made in the USA.

“This weekend’s ceremonies will divert nearly 100,000 plastic bottles from the landfill,” Everts said.

Graduates gesture in celebration at App State’s 9 a.m. Spring 2022 Commencement ceremony on May 6. Photo by Chase Reynolds

