Native Plant Society Offers Tours of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens

Come join the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society for a tour of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens on Wednesday, July 14 in Boone from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. This outdoor meeting is a great chance to learn about the Gardens, learn about gardening with native plants, and see what the Native Plant Society is all about. New members and guests are welcome.

Bring your walking shoes and dress for the weather! Brochures and other resources will be available to answer your questions about gardening with native plants and information stations will be placed around the Gardens from 7-8 p.m. to provide information on a variety of topics as you walk around.

“This will be a great chance to check out what’s blooming and look for ideas for your own backyard,” said Annkatrin Rose, chair of the Blue Ridge Chapter. “It’s mostly a walking tour, but feel free to bring a folding chair if you would like to sit and chat.”

Thanks to a generous donation from Stick Boy, refreshments will be offered, and native plants will be given away as door prizes at 8 p.m. The Gardens are funded by donations, so for this event, it would be greatly appreciated if attendees would drop a $2.00 donation for the Gardens into the donation box at the gatehouse to receive a door prize ticket.

If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities, this is a great chance to learn about the gardens and see what you may be able to offer. Volunteer sign-up will be available.

For more information about the event:

About the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society:

The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina’s native plants and their habitats through education, protection, propagation, and advocacy. The Blue Ridge Chapter in Boone is the newest chapter started in 2015. For more information see https://ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.

About the Daniel Boone Native Gardens:

Opened in 1963, the mission of the gardens is to protect and conserve plants in addition to educating visitors about native plants of North Carolina. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC. The Gardens are always open. Donations are welcome. Suggested donation is $2 for adults and free for children under 16. For more information see https://www.danielboonenativegardens.org/.

