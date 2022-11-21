“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” set for Classic Film Series: App Theatre Screens Irreverent Chevy Chase Comedy on November 29th

BOONE, NC – The Holiday Classic Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country continues with a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 at the historic theatre on King Street in downtown Boone, NC. The 1989 American Christmas comedy film is the third installment in National Lampoon magazine’s popular “Vacation” film series.

“Christmas Vacation” was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik, written and co-produced by John Hughes, and starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and Randy Quaid with supporting roles by Miriam Flynn, William Hickey, Mae Questel, Diane Ladd, John Randolph, E.G. Marshall, Doris Roberts, Juliette Lewis, and Johnny Galecki, and special appearances by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicholas Guest, Ellen Hamilton Latzen, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Natalia Nogulich.

Based on Hughes’ short story “Christmas ’59” that was published in National Lampoon, it tells the tale of the Griswold family spending Christmas vacation at home with their relatives and the ensuing mayhem. “The studio came to me and begged for another one, and I only agreed because I had a good story to base it on,” said Hughes. “But those movies have become little more than Chevy Chase vehicles.”

The entertainment magazine Variety responded positively to the film stating, “Solid family fare with plenty of yucks, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ is Chevy Chase and brood doing what they do best. Despite the title, which links it to previous pics in the rambling Vacation series, this third entry is firmly rooted at the Griswold family homestead, where Clark Griswold (Chase) is engaged in a typical over-reaching attempt to give his family a perfect, old-fashioned Christmas.”

Rita Kempley of The Washington Post gave the film a positive review explaining that “it will prove pater-familiar to fans of the 1983 original and the European Vacation sequel. Only it’s a bit more whimsical.”

Note that [email protected] are shown without movie previews or trailers, so please arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is just $5 per person, but attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The remaining films on the Holiday Classic Film Series include “Scrooged” on December 6 and “White Christmas” on December 22. These classic films were selected from hundreds of submissions by audience members and the general public in a survey conducted last summer.

They join screenings on the Holiday Family Film Series including “The Star” on December 10, “The Polar Express” on December 13, and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” on December 17.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

