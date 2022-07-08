Multiple Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle in Linville; ‘The Bear’ Footrace Cancelled

An accident involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians occurred near the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Hwy. 105 in Linville on Thursday evening around 7 p.m. The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games event known as ‘The Bear’ footrace was about to begin; however, the race was cancelled immediately after the accident.

According to a press release from the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, Steve Quillin, who is the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President, said, “On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected.”

‘The Bear’ race is a 5-mile long, 1-mile high challenging run to the top of Grandfather Mountain that begins at the intersection in Linville.

The press release further stated that the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games events and activities scheduled for the rest of the weekend will continue as planned.

Updates will be made as more information becomes available.

