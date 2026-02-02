MOVIE: Send Help

By Bob Garver

Did you know that getting stranded on a deserted island has a way of shaking up social hierarchies? I suppose that was a big part of the plot for recent Best Picture Oscar nominee “Triangle of Sadness.” As well as the literary classic “Lord of the Flies.” And it’s represented on television in everything from “Survivor” to “Lost” to “Gilligan’s Island.” And it was at the center of a play I did in high school called “The Admirable Crichton,” where I played a rich snob who gets taken down several pegs. Director Sam Raimi is hoping you’ve somehow avoided all of these precursors, plus others I’m sure I’m forgetting, because only then can you find originality in “Send Help.”

Rachel McAdams stars as Linda Liddle, a doormat of an employee in the strategy and planning department of a financial consulting firm. She does great work, but she doesn’t have the best social skills, and her bro-y male colleagues take her work for granted while overlooking her as a person. This is especially true of her boss Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), who gives a college buddy a promotion over her and is ready to boot her from the office over the smell of her tuna-fish sandwich. But he needs her numbers skills for a conference in Bangkok, so he reluctantly lets her tag along on his private plane. Wouldn’t you know it, the plane goes down and only Linda and an injured Bradley make it to a nearby island.

Linda is an adept survivalist, having read many books on the subject. She’s able to build a makeshift shelter, get a fire going, and round up some food and water for the passed-out Bradley, all before he even wakes up. When he does come around, he’s grateful for about ten seconds before chiding Linda for not making more of an effort to get the two of them rescued. She walks off, leaving him to the elements. He soon learns that he can’t survive on his own and has to sheepishly ask her to go back to caring for him.

This establishes a pattern that continues for the rest of the movie: he’ll think that the power he wields in the office also applies to the island, and she keeps easily proving him wrong. Eventually she becomes the powerful one, and she insists she’s a better boss than he ever was, but… is she? Or is she destined to become the tyrant that Bradley was on the mainland? Could she even become something worse? It’s hard to imagine Bradley, even at his most piggish, making some of the decisions Linda makes.

Speaking of piggishness, Raimi hopes that audiences are too distracted by select scenes of visual spectacle to notice that there’s nothing original about the story. One is a battle between Linda and a supposedly-scary CGI boar. Others include the plane crash, a dream sequence, a physical altercation, and a high-tension confrontation involving a poisonous octopus and a dead rat. I’d chide Raimi for relying too much on his old crutches of extreme violence and body horror, but it’s not like he was doing better with the non-gruesome elements of the movie.

Basically, I spent the entirety of “Send Help” doing that “move it along” gesture with my hand because the story was so routine. Bradley was never going to learn his lesson, Linda was only going to get worse, and rescue wouldn’t come until much more blood (and possibly other innards) had been spilled. The film isn’t devoid of properly-built suspense, but it’s nothing that hasn’t been seen in other, better cat-and-mouse horror movies (“Misery,” from the late Rob Reiner, came to mind). Sometimes people like to debate which movies they wish they could have with them on a deserted island. I wouldn’t want “Send Help” even if I didn’t have to waste a pick on it.

Grade: C-

“Send Help” is rated R for strong/bloody violence and language. Its running time is 113 minutes.