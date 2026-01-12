Movie Review: “Primate”

By Bob Garver

It’s time once again for that magical set of releases on the cinematic calendar: January Horror! Unable to get a Halloween release, unable to compete in blockbuster season, and unable to dominate a random weekend anywhere else on the calendar, January Horror movies are released at a time when their biggest competition is leftover holiday blockbusters and awards-season darlings. Studios are banking on audiences not wanting movies that are popular and… good, so maybe they’ll settle for some cheap thrills. In other words, the month is a dumping ground for bad horror movies. “Primate” is indeed bad enough to belong in January, though I’ll at least allow it the faint compliment that it’s pretty decent “for” January.

The film takes place at a cliffside (meaning somebody is definitely going over that cliff) mansion in Hawaii. College student Lucy (Johnny Sequoyah) is coming home to visit her father Adam (Troy Kotsur) and sister Erin (Gia Hunter). Along for the trip are her good friend Kate (Victoria Wyant) and lousy friend Hannah (Jessica Alexander), as well as Kate’s brother Nick (Benjamin Cheng). Lucy isn’t just happy to see the humans in her family, she’s also happy to see Ben, a chimpanzee adopted by her late linguistics-expert mother, who communicates with both sign language (with the deaf Adam) and an electronic pad with an artificial voice.

Adam has to go out of town and Ben has been behaving strangely, so veterinarian Dr. Lambert (Rob Delaney) will have to swing by the house, but other than that, the kids have run of the place for a few days. Hannah might even invite over some party bros (Charlie Mann and Tienne Simon) she met on the plane. There’s just one problem: Ben has been infected with rabies. Everyone in the house is now in danger from the increasingly-unstable chimp. And as we learn from the opening sequence (because of course this is a movie that starts with a horrific scene and then flashes back to “36 Hours Earlier”), it’s mortal danger.

The appeal of the movie lies in its chimpanzee antagonist, and to that end, the film actually fares quite well. Effects that go into Ben reportedly include puppetry, animatronics, motion capture, and a physical performance by actor Miguel Torres Umba. It’s more complex than a Halloween costume, but doesn’t take the shortcut of computer-generated artificiality. I never had any problems with visual phoniness or the uncanny valley, at least no more than with any real-life primate. I really was all set for Ben to be a memorable slasher villain.

And then the movie did something with Ben that greatly detracted from all that hard work: it made the character unnaturally smart. I’m not talking about the early scenes of the chimp functioning in the household. I’m talking about how, if the character’s homicidal tendencies are driven by rabies, then he’s a crazed, full-steam-ahead killing machine, and I’m afraid of that. But the film gives Ben the presence of mind to taunt his victims and get creative in his attacks, and it’s just not “rabid” behavior. It’s the behavior of a standard movie slasher, and by the end of the movie, I couldn’t see Ben as anything more than that.

I don’t want to dismiss the idea of a killer primate movie entirely, with the threat of an unfamiliar species posing unique dangers. But the movie doesn’t capitalize on that potential, instead offering up dull January Horror fare with a killer that happens to be a chimp and kills that are only impressive when they can only be committed by a chimp. And the lazily-written human characters certainly can’t carry this movie. If the makers of “Primate” liked fleshing out their characters as much as they liked the chimp ripping flesh off of them, there might have been a recommendable movie here.

Grade: C

“Primate” is rated R for strong bloody violent content, gore, language, and some drug use. Its running time is 89 minutes.