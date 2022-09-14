Mountain Home Music and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, in partnership with the Watauga Arts Council present Junaluska Gospel Choir, FREE at Daniel Boone Native Gardens Sunday, September 18 at 4 p.m.

BOONE, N.C. – Mountain Home Music and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) are pleased to present the Junaluska Gospel Choir live in concert at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, in partnership with the Watauga County Arts Council. Concerts in the Garden will run from 4 PM – 6 PM, with gates opening at 3 PM. The event will feature local art & craft vendors curated by the Watauga Arts Council along with beer, wine, food offerings, walking tours, garden history, and live music.

Willard Watson, BRAHM programs and outreach director said, “We are so excited to offer this concert free of charge for the public. It was important for us to make this concert free because it highlights the incredible talent in the Junaluska community.”

This event is FREE and open to the public. Limited seating will be provided on a first come basis. Please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on. The only restrictions are no dogs and no outside alcoholic beverages.

The concert also coincides with the AppState Freshman seminar reading for this school year, Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community. The book profiles community members through oral history interviews. The book chronicles the lives of people in the Junaluska community from the late 19th century through the present.

The Junaluska Community is also featured prominently at BRAHM in the exhibition, Jagged Path: the African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music, and Dance. The exhibition is on display through October 22nd. The museum is open free admission Tuesday-Saturday, 11-5, and Sunday 11-4.

Courtesy of Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

