 Mountain Home Music and the Ashe County Arts Council Present an All-Star Evening of Bluegrass at the Ashe Civic Center on June 11th

Darren Nicholson, Audie Blaylock, Marc Pruett, and Reed Jones Will Give Special Evening Performance at Ashe Civic Center

Darren Nicholson is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is also a Grammy nominee, recipient of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, and founding member of Balsam Range – alongside banjoist Marc Pruett. Pruett is a Grammy award winner, and received an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Western Carolina University in 2010 in recognition of his many achievements as a professional musician.

Audie Blaylock is an American singer, guitarist, mandolinist, and composer in the bluegrass tradition. His music has been featured as the theme song for Travel Channel’s series Backroads Gold, and he is also a Grammy nominee and multiple IBMA Award winner. In addition to touring internationally as bassist with Blaylock’s group, Audie Blaylock and Redline, Reed Jones is a photographer, musical preservationist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and an accomplished writer and songwriter.

So what happens when you put the four of them together? Audience members will have a rare chance to hear this top-tier ensemble in West Jefferson as they perform at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, June 11th.

“Audie, Reed, and Marc play a very rare kind of bluegrass that I like to refer to as ‘next level’ or ‘otherworldly,’” Nicholson enthuses. “When it comes to this kind of tradition and drive, there aren’t words to describe the excitement and intensity these shows will bring!”

A one-off show at the Meadowlark Smoky Mountain Heritage Center in Maggie Valley brought these four musicians together in 2021. “It was the first time we had played together in a long time,” says Blaylock. “It was so good to play with these great musicians and singers. Marc Pruett has always been a favorite banjo player of mine!”

These four artists knew they wanted to continue performing together when their touring schedules allowed. Earlier in 2022, billed simply as “An Evening of Bluegrass,” Blaylock reunited with Pruett, Jones, and Nicholson for three shows across western North Carolina earlier this year.

“It’s exciting for us when we are able to play some shows and just have fun,” says Blaylock. “That’s what this is all about for us. We hope everyone will come out and have fun with us!”

Nicholson concurs, “Playing with these musicians pushes me to a different level. It’s nerve-wracking and exciting, and so much fun! Buckle up for an evening of adult-strength, hard-driving bluegrass.”

Tickets for the June 11th show at Ashe Civic Center are on sale now and can be purchased here.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Darren Nicholson is a bluegrass and Americana musician based in Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina. A Grammy nominee and recipient of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, Darren has appeared countless times on the Grand Ole Opry, at the Ryman Auditorium, CMT, GAC, and many other famous venues and networks. Currently, he records and tours as a full-time, founding member of Balsam Range, with all sorts of collaborative efforts each year. Darren is also renowned as a solo artist, session musician, and songwriter. His latest album, Man on a Mission, released last fall.

Audie Blaylock is an American singer, guitarist, mandolinist, and composer in the bluegrass tradition. Audie and his band, Blaylock and Redline, has been awarded IBMA’s Instrumental Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. He has been nominated for both Guitar Player of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Blaylock has had numerous #1 charting singles, and his music has been featured as the theme song for Travel Channel’s series Backroads Gold. He has even been nominated for a Grammy.

Banjoist Marc Pruett is a founding member of Balsam Range, the critically-acclaimed band from Western North Carolina which has been nominated for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Emerging Artist at the IBMA’s. Pruett made his first recording at Bill Monroe‘s festival in Bean Blossom, Indiana. Between that time and the present, Pruett has played with a number of bands, including Balsam Range, the Southern Lawmen, The Whites, Rock Springs Reunion, mountain clogging bands, and more. In 2010, he was granted an honorary Doctorate of Arts by Western Carolina University in recognition of his many achievements as a professional musician, and in appreciation for his support and love of the traditional culture of the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

Reed Jones is a bit of a Renaissance man in today’s bluegrass world. In addition to touring internationally as bassist with Grammy-nominated bandleader, Audie Blaylock and his band Redline, Jones is a photographer, musical preservationist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and an accomplished writer and songwriter. In addition to his association with Blaylock, Jones has played guitar with Billie Renee & Cumberland Gap, with whom he won the 2006 SPBGMA International Band Championship, and worked with other bluegrass acts, including Unlimited Tradition and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers.

About the presenters:

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music is a 501c3 non-profit with a mission is to celebrate diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts, including music, singing, storytelling, and dance. Mountain Home Music strives to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross-generational experiences. To learn more about Mountain Home Music and for our full slate of 2022 concert offerings, visit https://mountainhomemusic.com/



The mission of the Ashe County Arts Council is to enrich the cultural life of the region.

For tickets call to this Allstar evening of Bluegrass call 336-846-2787 or visit

www.AsheCountyArts.org

