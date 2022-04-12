Mountain Electric Announces Avery County Service Area Planned Power Outage Scheduled For Saturday April 30, 2022 at Midnight 

Mountain Electric Cooperative has a planned major power outage scheduled for Saturday night, April 30, 2022, at midnight in the Avery County, NC service area.

This outage is necessary to shift the current load from the temporary substation that was installed in May 2021 back to the newly renovated Cranberry Substation.

MEC understands these outages have not been desirable; however, they have been necessary to improve the reliability of the electrical system.

The following areas will be without electricity beginning at midnight on Saturday April 30:

Elk River Estates

Heaton

Hickory Nut Gap Road

Matney

Banner Elk

Newland

Cranberry

Minneapolis

Sugar Mountain

Grandfather

Montezuma

Linville

Pineola

Crossnore

Jonas Ridge

Old Beech Mountain

Blevins Creek

Linville Falls.

The Elk Park and Beech Mountain communities will not be affected.

Please note if you are in the Banner Elk community and did not lose electricity last time, you will be affected this time.

Work will be completed by 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 1st.

Contact 828-733-0159 with questions.

